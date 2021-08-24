Afterpay Introduces New Advertising Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced the debut of Afterpay Ads, a new suite of advertising products to help brands reach, acquire and activate high intent, loyal shoppers across the Afterpay ecosystem. Built for brands who are focused on growing their base of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, these powerful new advertising options help accelerate customer engagement and business growth.

With Afterpay Ads, brands can place featured ads across the Afterpay app and amplify merchant promotions, products and offers on a pay-for-performance model. Brands simply choose the products they want to promote via sponsored listing formats, such as deals, products and collections, and pay only when a shopper engages with the ad. Early results with advertisers show 20 percent lift in sales on average when brands choose to promote their products within the Afterpay app.

The Afterpay platform is one of the most powerful marketing engines for brands - generating an average of one million referrals per day globally from the Afterpay Shop Directory.1 Approximately 55 percent of these referrals come from the Afterpay app,2 which is consistently in the top 20 most downloaded shopping apps.3

"Our merchant partners already rely on Afterpay as one their most valuable channels to acquire and reach the next generation of shoppers - Millennial and Gen Z shoppers who represent the vast majority of the spending power in the market today," said Mark Teperson, Chief Strategy Officer at Afterpay. "Afterpay Ads unleash the power of our ecosystem by giving brands a new way to promote products, collections and offers to Afterpay's highly engaged young audience of shoppers."

For the latest merchant offerings including Afterpay Ads, please visit Afterpay Ads .

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt.4 Afterpay is offered by nearly 100,000 of the world's favorite retailers and nearly 20 million registered customers in North America alone.5

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

1 Results announced in Q4 2021

2 Results announced in Q4 2021

3 Source: Google and Apple App Store Rankings as of June 2021; Similar Web Analysis as of July 2021

4 Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See afterpay.com for full terms

5 Results announced in Q4 2021

SOURCE Afterpay

Related Links

http://afterpay.com

