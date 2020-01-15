Afterpay Names New Global Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX: APT) today announced that it has appointed David Katz as its new global Chief Product Officer, effective January 12, 2020. After leading the product organization at Fanatics, Mr. Katz will lead product management for Afterpay.

"The customer demand for Afterpay has grown beyond our expectations in markets across the world," said Anthony Eisen, Co-Founder and CEO of Afterpay. "With this kind of momentum, it's critical that we have a leader of David's caliber and experience to continue to deliver real value to both consumers and merchants through our innovative platform - taking our service to the next level."

"Afterpay is one of these unique businesses that sits at the intersection of retail, technology and payments - delivering 'win wins' for both retailers and consumers," said David Katz, Afterpay's new Chief Product Officer. "I couldn't be more excited to join this fast-growing business and dynamic team that is so committed to its customers and has been so creative in defining new ways to shop and manage money responsibly."

David brings tremendous experience from customer-centric brands to his position at Afterpay. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Product Management and Design at Fanatics, the US$4.5B sports ecommerce leader. Among many accomplishments during his almost six years at the company, David built the product management function from the ground up, launched their first mobile apps, doubled the mobile web conversion rate and opened the company's first development center in Silicon Valley - which helped grow the company's revenue by a factor of four. Prior to Fanatics, David was the General Manager of Groupon's consumer mobile division, Vice President of Mobile and Mobile Strategy at Yahoo!, and a member of the Technology, Telecom and Media (TTM) practice at McKinsey & Co. David received his undergraduate degree from U.C. Berkeley and his business degree from U.C. Berkeley's Walter A. Haas School of Business.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) has transformed the way people pay by allowing shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple installments over a short period of time. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly, without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. Afterpay is offered by more than 42,500 of the world's best retailers and is used by more than 6.6 million active customers globally. Afterpay services are currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom where it is called Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to be the world's most loved way to pay.

