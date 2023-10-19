Afterpay Partners with Nift Networks to Launch Exclusive Rewards Program for 5M+ Customers

First-of-its-kind partnership with Nift, a growing performance marketing channel that helps consumers try thousands of new products and services, from music and jewelry to restaurants, and more.

Since the program's inception, Afterpay has seen strong engagement from consumers, with over 40% of consumers using Nift gifts to make a first-time purchase at a product or service they hadn't tried before, generating over $3M since launch.

Afterpay customers benefit from a curated selection of gifts from 12,000+ brands like SiriusXM, HelloFresh, Scentbird, Medterra, BJs, Allbirds, and restaurants and more.

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay, one of the global leaders in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive rewards program in partnership with Nift Networks. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the shopping experience for Afterpay customers by providing them with unparalleled opportunities to discover and try thousands of new products and services through the innovative Nift gift network.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our consumer shopping experience, and our partnership with Nift does just that," said Marni Schapiro, GM Global Advertising at Afterpay. "Our partnership empowers our customers to explore and experience thousands of new products and services with convenience while staying in control of their finances."

AI Collaboration Proves "Gifts Beat Ads"

Through the enhanced rewards program and Nift's proprietary AI, Afterpay customers are matched with a curated selection of gifts provided by the 12,000 brands advertising on the Nift Network. These exclusive high-value gifts are designed to help customers try new products and services, creating a unique opportunity for discovery and trial. With Afterpay's flexible payment solutions, customers can easily unlock a world of possibilities while managing their finances responsibly.

Nift Networks is renowned for its exclusive gift network, which enables people to discover and try a wide range of products and services—from music, jewelry, and wine delivery, to neighborhood restaurants and bars. Nift's 37M+ audience comes from partnerships with leading companies like Afterpay, iHeartRadio, Meetup, Mindbody, and ParkMobile, who use Nift to thank customers at key lifecycle moments. Nift's patented machine learning matches customers with gifts from local businesses and national brands such as HelloFresh, Allbirds, and Rocksbox. This curated selection of gifts is designed to facilitate trial and exploration, driving net new customer acquisition for participating advertisers.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Afterpay and empower their customers to discover and trial thousands of new products and services through our exclusive gift network," said Elery Pfeffer, Founder and CEO at Nift Networks. "With Nift, our partner's best customers can experience a diverse range of local and national businesses while providing valuable net-new customer acquisition for our participating brands. Together, we are revolutionizing how customers discover and try new products and services."

The partnership between Afterpay and Nift Networks offers an unparalleled rewards program that enhances the shopping experience for customers, while driving revenue for both brands. Since partnering, Afterpay has seen strong engagement from consumers with the product. By combining Afterpay's commitment to access and flexibility with Nift Networks' expansive gift selection, this collaboration empowers customers to embark on a journey of discovery, trial, and enjoyment.

For more information about Afterpay and its payment solutions, please visit the Afterpay app. To learn more about Nift Networks and its exclusive gift network, visit business.gonift.com.

About Afterpay:

Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing anyone to buy products immediately and pay over time - enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world's favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc.

About Nift Networks:

Nift is an exclusive gift network designed to help people discover and try new products and services—from music, jewelry, and wine delivery, to neighborhood restaurants and bars. Nift's 37M+ audience comes from partnerships with Afterpay, iHeartRadio, Mindbody, Meetup, ParkMobile, and more, who use Nift to thank their members at key lifecycle moments. Proprietary AI matches each member with gifts from local and national brands like Rocksbox, Scentbird, Allbirds, Wine Insiders and Liquid IV which rely on Nift for net-new customer acquisition.

