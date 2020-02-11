Afterpay Taps Airbnb Executive as First Global CMO

"The Afterpay business has established itself as the leader in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' services across the world," said Nick Molnar, Co-Founder and U.S. CEO of Afterpay. "The time has never been better to harness this success and unite our brand and marketing efforts under the leadership of a global executive to help propel our business into its next phase of growth. We are very excited to welcome Geoff to the business."

"Afterpay has already established itself as the way Millennials pay for fashion, beauty and lifestyle items," said Geoff Seeley, Afterpay's new Chief Marketing Officer. "It's an absolute honor and privilege to continue building this incredible brand that has so adeptly understood changing consumer preferences and partnered with the best retailers around the world."

Geoff comes to Afterpay with more than 25 years of marketing experience. Most recently, Geoff led global marketing for Airbnb's Homes business, with responsibilities across regional brand marketing, product marketing, global media, brand partnerships, marketing analytics and research. Prior to Airbnb, Geoff led digital transformation at Pearson, the world's largest education company. Prior to Pearson, Geoff held marketing roles at Unilever, Ogilvy and Dentsu Aegis. Geoff received his undergraduate degree from University College London.

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) has transformed the way people pay by allowing shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple installments over a short period of time. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly, without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. Afterpay is offered by more than 42,500 of the world's best retailers and is used by more than 6.6 million active customers globally. Afterpay services are currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom where it is called Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to be the world's most loved way to pay.

