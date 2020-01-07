Afterpay Taps into Global Network to Help Australians in Bushfire-Affected Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Red Cross, Afterpay is encouraging its global customers and retail network to donate to bushfire-affected communities through the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The funds will go directly to supporting businesses, communities and volunteers in affected areas around Australia. On behalf of its global employees, Afterpay will donate A$200,000 to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Afterpay customers can make their own donations by visiting www.redcross.com.au/afterpay and select the amount they would like to donate directly to the Australian Red Cross.

Afterpay is also encouraging its 40,000+ merchant partners to promote the donations page to their own customers around the world. Steve Madden and other retailers have already indicated their support for the campaign.

Red Cross Acting CEO Noel Clement welcomed the partnership with Afterpay and said: "The fund helps Red Cross teams to support people affected by disasters, including in evacuation centres and recovery programs. It also covers emergency grants to people who have lost homes in the recent bushfires."

Afterpay CEO Anthony Eisen commented, "We know that when a disaster happens, especially on our doorstep, Australians have an incredible ability to band together to help one another."

"Our thoughts go out to all the families and individuals that have lost their homes or local businesses, as well as all the firefighters and volunteers working around the clock."

"Our retail partners in the US and UK are also keen to help, and we are excited that Steve Madden and others will be encouraging their customers to donate and that we can provide a global solution to our 6.6 million customer base to pledge."

