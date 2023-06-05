Aftershave Lotion Market size is set to grow by USD 1,086.01 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing awareness about skincare and grooming boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aftershave lotion market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,086.01 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.08%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth. The regional market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to intense competition among vendors. This led to the expansion of distribution networks and the adoption of multi-channel marketing strategies. Furthermore, the region is one of the most important markets as demand for luxury men's skin care products, including aftershave lotions. Hence, such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aftershave Lotion Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Aftershave Lotion Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (balms moisturizers and gels, and splash), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the balms, moisturizers, and gels segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Owing to their special properties and benefits, these specialty products are becoming more and more popular. Due to their soothing and healing properties that help relieve razor burn and irritation, balms become increasingly popular. Similarly, gels are popular for their thin texture and fast absorption, giving skin a boost of vitality. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Aftershave Lotion Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing awareness about skincare and grooming drives the aftershave lotion market growth.

As grooming has become an important aspect of modern masculinity and is no longer just a feminine act, men look for products that help them take care of their skin and keep it healthy and nourished.

This results in increasing awareness of men's skincare and grooming is driving the global demand for aftershave products.

Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Natural and organic formulations are a key trend in the aftershave lotion market growth.

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the ingredients used in skin care products. This results in them demanding aftershave lotion options made with natural botanical ingredients and free of harmful chemicals.

Furthermore, this trend is part of a larger trend toward clean, sustainable beauty where consumers value ethical, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly products.

Hence, such trends boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Intense competition among different market vendors of aftershave lotions is a challenge impeding the aftershave lotion market growth.

As various companies vie for market share in the highly competitive market, providers operating in the market are facing difficulties due to the highly competitive environment.

This has led to product differentiation becoming critical as companies are forced to offer unique features, formulas, or scents to differentiate their aftershave lotion products from those of their competitors.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth of aftershave lotion during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Aftershave Lotion Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aftershave lotion market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aftershave lotion market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aftershave lotion market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aftershave lotion market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Global Male Grooming Products Market size is projected to increase by USD 35,640 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.78%. In 2017 the market size was at USD 55,837 million. The male grooming products market research report is segmented into distribution channels such as application Shave care, Hair care, Skincare, Fragrance, and Others. Vendors partnering with salons and spas is an emerging trend in the men's grooming products market.

The electric shaver market size is expected to increase by USD 2.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.71%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers electric shaver market segmentation by distribution channel (retail outlets and online retail) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rising interest among men in grooming is notably driving the electric shaver market growth.

Aftershave Lotion Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,086.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.69 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Colgate Palmolive Co., D R Harris and Co. Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Herbacin Cosmetic GmbH, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Hugo Boss AG, LOreal SA, Ludovico Martelli Srl, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., MenScience Androceuticals LLC, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Paco Rabanne, Raymond Ltd., SUPER MAX, Taylor of Old Bond Street, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and VI JOHN GROUP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aftershave lotion market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global aftershave lotion market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Balms moisturizers and gels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Balms moisturizers and gels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Balms moisturizers and gels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Balms moisturizers and gels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Balms moisturizers and gels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Splash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Splash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Splash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Splash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Splash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 111: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

12.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 116: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

12.5 D R Harris and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: D R Harris and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: D R Harris and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: D R Harris and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Exhibit 123: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Herbacin Cosmetic GmbH

Exhibit 127: Herbacin Cosmetic GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: Herbacin Cosmetic GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Herbacin Cosmetic GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Hugo Boss AG

Exhibit 130: Hugo Boss AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hugo Boss AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Hugo Boss AG - Key offerings

12.9 LOreal SA

Exhibit 133: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 134: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 135: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 136: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.10 Ludovico Martelli Srl

Exhibit 138: Ludovico Martelli Srl - Overview



Exhibit 139: Ludovico Martelli Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Ludovico Martelli Srl - Key offerings

12.11 MenScience Androceuticals LLC

Exhibit 141: MenScience Androceuticals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: MenScience Androceuticals LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: MenScience Androceuticals LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Natura and Co Holding SA

Exhibit 144: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview



Exhibit 145: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus

12.13 SUPER MAX

Exhibit 148: SUPER MAX - Overview



Exhibit 149: SUPER MAX - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: SUPER MAX - Key offerings

12.14 Taylor of Old Bond Street

Exhibit 151: Taylor of Old Bond Street - Overview



Exhibit 152: Taylor of Old Bond Street - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Taylor of Old Bond Street - Key offerings

12.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 154: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 157: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.16 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 159: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 160: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 162: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

12.17 VI JOHN GROUP

Exhibit 164: VI JOHN GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 165: VI JOHN GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: VI JOHN GROUP - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio