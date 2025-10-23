"Aftershock: The Nicole P Bell Story" - The Shocking Story of Sean Bell's Murder, Told by Fiancé Nicole P Bell, Sets Theatrical Release

Faith Media Distribution to Release the Movie in Theaters Worldwide on November 28

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftershock: The Nicole P Bell Story, the poignant and powerful movie about the devastating events surrounding the wrongful shooting of Sean Bell, has set a theatrical release date. Manny Halley Productions will release the film via Faith Media Distribution in theaters worldwide on November 28th, and on digital streaming platforms on December 15th.

In a tragic incident that sparked worldwide outrage, unarmed 23-year-old Sean Bell was fatally shot by undercover NYPD officers just hours before his wedding. This heartbreaking event, which involved a barrage of 50 bullets, highlighted the urgent need for police reform and accountability.

The compelling narrative is brought to life by writers Cas Sigers and Alesia "Z" Glidewell, with Glidewell also directing in her directorial debut. Aftershock tells the story through the eyes of Sean's then fiancée, Nicole Pautlre Bell, as she seeks justice, healing and strength amid unimaginable loss.

Starring in the film are Rayven Ferrell as Nicole Paultre Bell; Bentley Green as Sean Bell; Richard Lawson as Al Sharpton; Kevin Jackson as Mr. Bell, Iyana Halley as Tila, and Richard T. Jones as Attorney Anthony Ricco.

Manny Halley and Roc Nation served as Executive Producers of the film. Nicole Paultre Bell who served as a producer, ensured the story stayed true to her experience as she highlighted the personal and emotional toll of the tragedy, their love, her pursuit of justice, and her efforts to honor Sean's memory. Manny Halley produced Aftershock alongside Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley.

Said Manny Halley, "We believe there is strong commercial value in what is on screen and are excited to release this movie. Aftershock is a deeply moving film that captures the urgency and humanity of a story that still resonates today."

Nicole Paultre Bell said: "With this movie, I am pleased to share my journey - a journey of resilience, hope, and the pursuit of justice. This movie retells my story of finding strength and fighting for accountability after the tragic loss of my husband-to-be and the father of my children. This is a collective experience shared by countless survivors - those who have lost loved ones to senseless violence and those who have fought tirelessly for accountability and civil reform. It's a story of the strength that resides within each one of us, a strength that propels us forward even in the darkest of times. The support my family has received over the years has been a constant source of motivation. It is my hope that this project will honor Sean's memory and serve as a testament to the power of community."

About Manny Halley Productions

Founded by producer and entrepreneur Manny Halley, Manny Halley Productions develops and produces bold, character-driven films and television projects that amplify powerful, culturally resonant stories. Known for its commitment to authentic storytelling and strategic partnerships across music, film, and television, the company has built a growing slate that merges entertainment with social relevance and heart.

About Faith Media Distribution

Faith Media Distribution, a division of Manny Halley Productions, is an independent film distribution company dedicated to bringing impactful, inspiring, and thought-provoking stories to audiences worldwide. With a focus on diverse voices and elevated storytelling, Faith Media Distribution champions films that entertain, enlighten, and empower.

About Roc Nation

Founded by JAY-Z in 2008, Roc Nation is a full-service entertainment company supporting talent across music, film, television, sports, and social impact. The company's mission extends beyond entertainment to cultural innovation and community advancement, working with artists and creators to amplify voices and shape meaningful narratives around the world.

SOURCE Manny Halley Productions