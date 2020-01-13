AfterShokz Launches Customer Portal and Warranty solution powered by Mize

TAMPA, Fla. and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software, announced today that AfterShokz has launched a Warranty Management solution powered by Mize for Warranty, Registrations, and Returns.

AfterShokz designs and develops bone conduction headphones that provide the benefits of conventional headsets while leaving both ears open to hear environmental sounds. The company's bone conduction headphones deliver a premium audio experience and unrivaled situational awareness and comfort.

Mize Warranty solution enables AfterShokz to manage warranty claim entry, submission, review, and processing. The solution tracks all warranty entitlements and customer data. AfterShokz can also manage returns, RMA generation, tracking, reverse logistics with Mize. AfterShokz branded Customer Portal from Mize also enables Registration, Returns, and Warranty processing for consumers.

"We had outgrown our previous warranty system and needed something more robust and stable that could handle not only today's volume but future year's volume. Inefficiencies in our older system created uncertainty for our customers, duplication of requests, inaccurate shipments, and increased demands on our Customer Happiness team," remarks Kristen Szustakowski, Customer Experience Director at AfterShokz. "We selected Mize because it offers a nice balance between proven open-box solution and a configurable solution we could make our own."

The Mize solution enables AfterShokz to offer a customer portal that provides visibility into claims, returns, and exchange processes. By utilizing the Mize solution, AfterShokz has been able to cut processing time in half and significantly reduce labor costs. AfterShokz' customer and team member satisfaction have improved as well.

"Mize is excited that AfterShokz implemented the Mize platform and warranty solution to improve customer experience and increase processing efficiency," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "Our solution has a positive impact on customer and employee satisfaction and led to measurable cost savings for AfterShokz. Helping companies to elevate the customer experience and improve operating efficiency is key to our mission of Connected Customer Experience."

"Mize is well suited to serve rapidly growing companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry. Mize provides a scalable and flexible solution to Consumer Electronics Manufacturers to manage warranty claims and returns," notes Michael Blumberg, CMO of Mize. "Our Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox modules improve the ability to manage the entire service lifecycle that includes product registration, warranty claims processing, returns and exchanges."

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. To learn more about the Mize visit www.m-ize.com.

About AfterShokz

Since its inception in 2011, AfterShokz has been enhancing lives and changing the way people listen with its unique use of bone conduction technology. Through a suite of proprietary audio technologies and open-ear design, the company's award-winning headphones deliver premium stereo sound and a promise of safety and comfort that is second to none. AfterShokz is committed to innovating unconventionally and making situational awareness a priority. Learn more about how the brand inspires users to #BeOpen and hear it all at aftershokz.com.

