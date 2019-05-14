AfueraMedia Announces Innovative Publications Reaching Across Demographics

CHICAGO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AfueraMedia today announced its upcoming series of topic-specific publications to be launched throughout Summer 2019 and thereafter. Each of these publications work toward AfueraMedia's goal of innovative publishing reaching across demographics. The publications introduced today include BOOKISH for bookworms, HumanMend to explore healthcare issues, LatinxLingo targeted toward the Latinx population throughout the United States, lifestyle publication Lifestyleized, and a series of publications in AfueraMedia's "Sapiens" series: AudioSapiens for audiophiles, PhotoSapiens for photographers and videographers, StyleSapiens for men's and women's fashion, and TechnoSapiens for techies. As AfueraMedia and its publications develop, more news will be available through the company's website at www.afueramedia.com.

About AfueraMedia

AfueraMedia (www.afueramedia.com) is an independent publishing company dedicated to innovative publishing reaching across demographics. The company has several topic-specific publications in the works, and is a uniquely organized company: it is not-for-profit and a worker cooperative, and as such brings a much-needed and innovative, progressive model to the publishing industry.

