afumi inc. Launches Special Edition of MAD DOG JONES' "TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY...": Limited-time Offer Starts Nov. 16, 2023

News provided by

afumi inc.

24 Nov, 2023, 01:00 ET

TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- afumi inc. has launched the artists' book-publishing label "?," read as "Symbol," and is thrilled to announce the pre-sale launch of the limited special edition of an inaugural book, "TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY..." created by Mad Dog Jones (MDJ), starting from November 16, 2023.

To order, please visit: https://symbol.extreme-question.art/products/8654716797223

Website: https://symbol.extreme-question.art/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/symbol_eq/
X: https://twitter.com/symbol_eq

About product

As the very first release of "?," the pre-order sale of the limited special edition of the artist's book "TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY..." by Mad Dog Jones (hereinafter "MDJ") is now available. This limited edition, released before the standard version of the book, is a package for those who wish to fully discover the world of MDJ and the "art" that encompasses MDJ. This package contains the standard edition of the book, scheduled for release on February 28, 2024, in a pylon-shaped bookcase devised and produced by MDJ.

For MDJ, pylons are more than just regulatory and classification signs on a construction site; they are guideposts that keep the torrent of creativity on the right track. The bookcase with its pylon is the perfect object to harbor this book, which collects MDJ's works.

Each pylon will be individually adorned by MDJ, limiting the particular version of the artist's book to 50 editions.

To immortalize the names of those who purchase the special edition by January 18, 2024, "? (Symbol)" plans to inscribe them in the art context of "TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY..." and has also prepared perks such as NFTs serving as certificates for the artist's book, as well as the digital version of the standard edition of the book.

Details of product
- Title: TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY...
- Edition: 50 works, distressed finish
- Book size: A4-size variant
- Book weight: 2.5 kg
- Product size: H75.3 cm, W44.3 cm, D44.3 cm
- Product weight: 7.1 kg
- Crate size: H86 cm, W55.4 cm, D55.4 cm
- Total weight: 19.4 kg
- Extras: NFT certification, digital book
- Price: USD4,000

Profile of MAD DOG JONES: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311203075-O2-TFt57gwj.pdf

About "?" project: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311203075-O1-TU1lGyse.pdf

SOURCE afumi inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.