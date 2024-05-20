AFVi Announces New Hydrogen Training at ACT Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is thrilled to announce its new hydrogen training course at ACT Expo. "Level 1: Hydrogen Vehicle Essentials and Safety Practices" focuses on safety requirements, procedures, and best practices for vehicle technicians who work on or around hydrogen fuel systems that power both fuel cells and engines.

"We've been asked before — several times, in fact — by some of our current customers about whether we offer hydrogen training, or would ever offer it," noted Annalloyd Thomason, AFVi's chief executive officer. "While we've known the demand has been there, we wanted to make sure that kind of training could meet the same stringent requirements that we've always held for our natural gas vehicle courses. We're very happy to report that is now the case."

Hydrogen remains a powerful contender in the alternative fuels industry, and AFVi has dedicated itself to sharing the knowledge and skills with fleet managers and their technicians on how to safely maintain these vehicles.

While attendees at ACT Expo were given an exclusive sneak peek into this new training, Thomason was quick to point out that its information is shared on her company's website. It's also available in three delivery modes: live in-person, live online, and on-demand e-learning. The initial live-online course is scheduled for June 13 and currently open for registration.

"Don't think that this is all there is to hydrogen training," Thomason added. "Level 2 training for hydrogen fuel system inspectors is currently in development, as well as a certification program for technicians who want to pursue that path. We have a lot more coming."

For those attending ACT Expo's remaining days at the Las Vegas Convention Center between now and May 23, the AFVi team hopes to see them at Booth #3401 to talk about vehicle training, and to explore opportunities to collaborate. Those who cannot attend but who are interested in more information are encouraged to contact AFVi through their website at AFVi.com , or by phone at 800-510-6484.

SOURCE Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute