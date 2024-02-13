AFVi Unveils New Propane Safety Course for Secure Fleet Operations

News provided by

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute

13 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is excited to introduce its first comprehensive safety training course for propane-powered fleet vehicles.

Propane is a clean-burning alternative fuel that offers significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, making it a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious fleet operations. But like all fuels, it requires its own set of rules and regulations for safe and efficient use. To that end, AFVi's new training, available through its on-demand e-learning platform, is designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of technicians and fleet managers who are responsible for propane engines and fuel systems — all while ensuring the safety of their teams and the general public.

Participants can expect an in-depth exploration of propane vehicle essentials and safety best practices, to include instruction on:

  • The properties and characteristics of propane compared to gasoline and diesel engines and fuel systems.
  • The components of a propane vehicle fuel system, and how they operate.
  • The important relationship between temperature and pressure with regard to propane fuel storage.
  • The safety procedures unique to propane vehicles, fueling stations, and methods of depressurizing/defueling.

The ultimate goal for AFVi's new course is threefold: 1) empower technicians to make informed decisions for safely maintaining propane vehicles and fuel systems; 2) optimize fleet operations; and 3) reduce vehicle downtime and maintenance costs.

AFVi encourages fleet managers and technicians to explore their course page for Propane Vehicle Essentials and Safety Practices in more detail, then take advantage of this invaluable opportunity for the best, all-inclusive training available in the industry.

About AFVi

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute is the only ASE-accredited training provider in the alternative fuels industry. Its mission is to advance the adoption of alternative fuels and clean vehicle technologies by empowering professionals with industry insights and comprehensive training.

SOURCE Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute

Also from this source

AFVi Offers Critical Training for Firefighters Who Deal With Natural Gas Vehicles

AFVi Offers Critical Training for Firefighters Who Deal With Natural Gas Vehicles

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is proud to announce that updates to its natural gas vehicle training program for firefighters and first...
AFVi Diversifies Training With Addition of Hydrogen Courses

AFVi Diversifies Training With Addition of Hydrogen Courses

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is proud to share new training options on its updated website, marking a significant milestone in its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.