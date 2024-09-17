AFVi Updates CNG Fuel System Inspector Exam To Reflect Latest Industry Standards

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is proud to announce that it has updated its CNG Fuel System Inspector Certification Exam to align with the latest changes in industry codes and standards. These updates underscore AFVi's commitment to offer the most current and relevant training to CNG technicians so that they meet the highest standards of safety and reliability in their work.

AFVi is the only CNG fuel system inspector certification organization that has implemented these updates, including:

Updated Codes and Standards. CNG fuel system installations are regulated by two codes that form the basis of CNG fuel system inspector certification: NFPA 52 and ANSI NGV 6.1. These codes have undergone two major updates since AFVi's original certification exam was launched in 2016, requiring significant technology changes. Inspectors must be aware of them to perform their jobs proficiently.



Refined Questions. AFVi has meticulously refined several exam questions based on an in-depth analysis of previous technician performance. Questions now offer greater clarity and comprehension to assess technician knowledge and skills.



More Application-Based Questions. In response to feedback and industry trends, the updated exam features more application-based questions. These are designed for technicians to demonstrate their knowledge in practical situations, rather than merely assessing their theoretical understanding — thus reinforcing the best methods for performing these inspections safely.

Annalloyd Thomason, AFVi's CEO, had this to say about the update: "We are dedicated to keeping CNG fuel system inspectors up to date with codes and standards as well as evolving technology developments. By continuously refining our training content and certification processes, we are equipping CNG technicians with the most relevant and actionable knowledge available."

Since launching its CNG Fuel System Inspector Certification program, AFVi has certified over 2,000 technicians. More than 90% of fleet managers who obtain training from AFVi also choose certification for their technicians because of the extra assurance it provides. Certification is valid for five years.

Those interested in learning more about the exam can follow this link.

About AFVi

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute is the only ASE-accredited training provider in the alternative fuels industry. Its mission is to advance the adoption of alternative fuels and clean vehicle technologies by empowering professionals with comprehensive training and industry insights.

