AFVi's CEO To Address Training at The Transport Project Virtual Pipeline Safety Summit

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is pleased to share that its CEO, Annalloyd Thomason, is a featured speaker at The Transport Project Virtual Pipeline Safety Summit currently taking place in Nashville, TN. Known for addressing critical issues in gaseous fuels, the one-day summit will focus on enhanced safety practices in virtual pipeline operations.

Unlike traditional, fixed pipelines that move fuel underground, virtual pipelines use heavy-duty trucks to transport high-tech container trailers containing compressed natural gas to a variety of locations for multiple applications. Thomason's presentation will focus on specialized driver safety training and how it influences the best safety practices and procedures for handling natural gas during each stage of the compression, loading, and decanting processes.

As the co-founder of AFVi (formerly Natural Gas Vehicle Institute), Thomason has extensive knowledge and expertise that she brings to the table regarding training methods and requirements on alternative fuel fleet vehicles, as well as safety, policy, and advocacy for alternative fuels. Under her guidance, AFVi has maintained its status as the only ASE-accredited training provider in the entire alternative fuels industry.

"It's exciting to be developing the first customized driver safety training program specifically targeted to the virtual pipeline industry," said Thomason. "While accident prevention is important for all fleets, it is especially important for the transportation of bulk fuels such as compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen."

Along with Thomason's presentation, attendees will learn about how to avoid pipeline incidents, as well as the latest fleet software and vehicle telematics that can improve safety. Those interested in learning more can take a look at the summit's agenda on The Transport Project's website .

Technicians, drivers, and personnel involved with natural gas-powered vehicles and other alternative fuels are encouraged to visit AFVi.com to learn about available training courses in three delivery modes: live online, live in-person, and on-demand e-learning.

