AFWERX Announces Hazardous Software Among Top Teams Selected to exhibit at EngageSpace (September 29-30) The Premier Event for the Space Industry

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX , the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Hazardous Software is part of the top 20 percent of participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace , a two-day virtual event on September 29-30.

The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative is made up of four challenges targeted at creating integrated space operations leveraging the best in technology while maintaining security, being resilient and increasing agility. Four challenges were run concurrently focused on separate topics – Persistent ISR, DoD Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery and Space Asset Resiliency.

Located in Raleigh, Hazardous Software is competing in the DoD Commercial Space Partnerships Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

"The solutions submitted for these space challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation," stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. "We're excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the Space ecosystem."

The DoD Commercial Space Partnerships Challenge strives to identify cutting-edge commercial satellite technology and uncover new payload ideas, designs, and prototypes to expand the DoD's capabilities.

Hazardous Software utilizes the GEMINAI technology developed by fellow Raleigh-based company Diveplane . This technology allows for entirely new data points to be created from existing data, maintaining the original statistical properties of the dataset without retaining any sensitive, personally identifiable information. GEMINAI empowers businesses and government organizations to easily and safely share and analyze sensitive datasets without the fear associated with mishandling, loss or theft – a crucial aspect for any company that deals with both national and international privacy laws across a wide variety of industries.

The EngageSpace event will feature highly engaging opportunities to connect, educate and innovate with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders. The entire event is designed to transform and accelerate the industry, and enable government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening Space scenarios.

"We're thrilled to be participating in the EngageSpace showcase," said Chris Hazard, CEO of Hazardous Software and Diveplane's CTO. "Getting the chance to put this innovative and unique technology on display and show others what it's really capable of is so exciting. The Hazardous Software and Diveplane teams have worked really hard over the past few years to get where we are and it's fantastic for both teams to be recognized for their efforts by being invited to this showcase."

"They say the sky's the limit but we're going far past that; the applications for GEMINAI are truly endless," added Diveplane CEO Dr. Michael Capps. "This showcase is set to bring together the best and the brightest to connect and carve out a future in space and innovation and we're really looking forward to getting the chance to demonstrate what this technology can do here."

ABOUT Hazardous Software

Hazardous Software creates technology that enables people to operate strategically in uncertain environments, regardless of whether it is a game, a simulation, or a real-life event. In addition to software to enhance creativity, we enable strengths in strategic game design, research, analysis, and mathematical solutions across industries. For more information, visit www.hazardoussoftware.com

About Diveplane

Diveplane is keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by Dr. Michael Capps, former President of Epic Games, in 2018 and develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations understand AI with a trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

Fast Company named AFWERX Best Workplaces for Innovators on the 2020 List, honoring the top 100 businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. AFWERX, U.S. Air Force's innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, came in at #16 ranking in the top 20 alongside brands such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Preview the live announcement with Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, unveiled during the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future Event & Showcase.

