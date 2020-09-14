AFWERX Announces New Frontier Aerospace Among Top Teams Selected to exhibit at EngageSpace (September 29-30)

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced New Frontier Aerospace (NFA) as one of 178 top teams selected from the AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace, a virtual two-day event on September 29-30.

The initiative is made up of four challenges targeted at creating integrated space operations by leveraging the best in technology: Persistent ISR, DoD Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery (GST&D) and Space Asset Resiliency.

NFA is competing in the GST&D Challenge, which strives to leverage existing and future technologies to create a resupply and delivery system that can quickly and accurately deploy packages, supplies, and equipment anywhere on Earth.

To meet this challenge, NFA proposes its rocket-powered HyperDrone - for global air mobility, hypersonic test, space launch and many other missions.

NFA is competing alongside entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

"The solutions submitted for these challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation," stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. "We're excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the Space ecosystem."

"NFA is honored by our selection to participate in EngageSpace. We look forward to demonstrating how our leading edge hardware and flight systems can meet some of the warfighter's biggest challenges," said Bill Bruner, NFA CEO.

EngageSpace will connect NFA with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders. The event will enable government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening space scenarios.

ABOUT NFA

NFA's HyperDrone combines the capabilities of the helicopter and the jet airplane to speed transplant organs to patients in need; resupply military forces; and deliver express parcels many times faster than airplanes or conventional drones. NFA is supported by i-GATE, operator of Daybreak Labs in Livermore, California – an incubator for hard tech startups on a mission to change the world. i-GATE was founded by the City of Livermore, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories (California)

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

Fast Company named AFWERX Best Workplaces for Innovators on the 2020 List, honoring the top 100 businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. AFWERX, U.S. Air Force's innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, came in at #16 ranking in the top 20 alongside brands such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Preview the live announcement with Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, unveiled during the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future Event & Showcase.

