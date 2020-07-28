AFWERX FUSION Announces Final Line-Up of Internationally Acclaimed Keynote Speakers & Celebrity Guest Appearances

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX FUSION, the U.S. Air Force's innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, announces the final line-up of dynamic keynote speakers, panels and fireside chats for the AFWERX FUSION 2020 Base of the Future event July 28-30 with executives from Google, Duke University, MGM Resorts International, Friday Pulse, Totem Block, U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense, iRobot, The Recording Academy and much more.

The event also features a host of special celebrity guest cameo appearances the likes of which include Jay Leno, Wayne Newton, ZZ Top and special co-hosts: actress and singer Krista Kleiner and Colonel John Flynn of the U.S. Air Force & MGM Resorts International.

Featured Speakers:

Hear from top Air Force leadership, entrepreneurs, innovators, and internationally renowned speakers from global brands as they highlight the exciting opportunities that lie in innovation, technology, and building the Base of the Future. For a complete list of speakers and programs visit afwerxfusion.com.

Simon Sinek , Bestselling Author & Speaker

, Bestselling Author & Speaker Brian Sheth of Vista Equity Partners

of Vista Equity Partners Harvey Mason Jr. of The Recording Academy

of The Recording Academy Dr. Will Roper of the U.S. Air Force

of the U.S. Air Force Joshua Marcuse of Google

Helen Greiner of iRobot

of iRobot Nic Marks of Friday Pulse

of Friday Pulse Dr. Mary "Missy" Cummings of Duke University

Kevin Hines of The Kevin & Margaret Hines Foundation

of The Kevin & Margaret Hines Foundation Brigadier General Patrice A. Melançon of the U.S. Air Force

of the U.S. Air Force Colonel Nathan Diller of AFWERX, U.S. Air Force

of AFWERX, U.S. Air Force Colonel DeDe Halfhill of the Department of Defense

of the Department of Defense Captain Michael Kanaan of the U.S. Air Force

Featured Discussions:

Day 1 Theme: Base Security and Defense Panel: Defending Installations from Next Generation Threats

Panel: Robust & Ready: Designing Resilient Installations and Communities

Fireside Chat: Resilient Businesses: A Conversation with Tech Investor Brian N. Sheth

Day 2 Theme: Leveraging Technology & Reverse Engineering

Panel: Keeping Our Technological Edge: How to Innovate Effectively

Fireside Chat: Construction Scale 3D Printing for Expeditionary Bases

Fireside Chat: Innovating Technology to Create the Sport of the Future

Day 3 Theme: Culture of Innovation and Wellbeing

Panel: Accelerating Serendipity: The Value of Investing in Culture, Ecosystems and Innovation

Panel: Spark Cells: Igniting Innovation within the Air Force

Panel: Holistic Well-being: It's Time to Look at the Whole Person

Fireside Chat: Seats at the Table: A Business and Moral Imperative

Fireside Chat: Playing the Infinite Game: Lessons in Leadership with Simon Sinek

Concurrently, the event also features a showcase of more than 350 teams from the public and private sector participating in the AFWERX Fusion Base of the Future Challenges to display their innovative solutions to Air Force leadership and key military decision-makers and operators.

The Showcase:

Base of the Future is the theme of this year's virtual event, inspired by Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was decimated by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm, in 2018. For decades, Tyndall had been home to many generations of Airmen and their families. In the storm's aftermath, nearly 500 buildings were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Thousands of Airmen and their families were displaced and forced to leave a part of their lives behind. Fortunately, Congress approved a $3 billion military construction rebuild program, sparking hope that Tyndall

would re-emerge stronger than ever before.

AFWERX FUSION 2020 will feature speaker programming and a virtual trade show centered around solutions and topics related to building the Base of the Future. Reaching far beyond Tyndall AFB, the event will showcase the best technologies and solutions to design the Base of the Future. The aspirational initiative seeks to create a robust installation that will become a universal symbol of innovation and excellence that can scale across the United States Air Force and the Department of Defense.

To accelerate this work, AFWERX, in association with Tyndall Air Force Base stakeholders and other Department of Defense entities, launched six open challenges to attract solutions to help bring the Base of the Future to life by innovating in the following critical areas:

Base Security

Installation Resilience

Leveraging Technology for Operational Effectiveness

Enabling Technologies for Reverse Engineering and Additive / Agile Manufacturing

Culture of Innovation

Empowering Airman and Family Well-being

Teams have been selected to present their innovative solutions as part of a digital interactive showcase to attendees and private pitches to U.S. Government evaluators. The goal is to select the best solutions and guide them through future contracting, funding and prototyping to further develop their concept into real-word implementation to benefit the Air Force, our warfighters, the Department of Defense and allied partners worldwide.

To learn more about the Base of the Future Challenges click here .

