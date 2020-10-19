AFWERX Seeking Solutions for Department of Defense Reimagining Energy Challenge

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force's innovation catalyst, is seeking solutions from public and private industries, commercial sectors, government, and academia for the Department of Defense (DoD) Reimagining Energy Challenge to modernize and create the future of resilient energy production, transmission, utilization and storage for the U.S. Air Force.

AFWERX

Due to the high level of interest received from participants and government agencies, AFWERX is pleased to announce the extension of the Reimagining Energy Challenge submission deadline to Oct. 29, 2020. Submissions are currently being accepted from across the globe; both domestic and international organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate.

The DoD is currently the largest energy consumer globally and seeks to optimize energy usage across the enterprise. By reducing demand and reliance on petroleum and modernizing the energy infrastructure, the U.S. Air Force can improve the way it consumes energy, increase sustainability, and remain adaptable to future impacts of climate change. The DoD's goal is to leverage all energy sources for military use such as wind, solar, thermal, hydro, nuclear and hydrogen and increase mission effectiveness and quality of life, while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The aspirational targets are to eliminate all fossil fuel dependency and achieve a carbon negative Air Force.

The Reimagining Energy Challenge encompasses six specific topics: Permanent & Mobile Energy Generation; Energy Transmission & Distribution; Mobile & Fixed Energy Storage; New Warfighting & Operational Equipment Not Dependent on Fossil Fuels; Data Availability for Improved Planning & Decision Making; Energy Culture, Policy & Education. The full challenge overview and details to submit a proposed solution are available at afwerxchallenge.com/energy. Preview the informational video for additional details here.

All interested organizations and individuals are encouraged to join the next Reimagining Energy Challenge webinar October 26 at 11 a.m. (PST) / 2 p.m. (EST) to learn more about the Challenge goals, topic areas, evaluation criteria, and Q&A session. Register for the upcoming webinar here.

Participants who submit solutions by October 21 will be invited to join a virtual team-up event taking place on October 23. This event will be an opportunity for participants to uncover possible synergies that could lead to partnerships and integrated solutions. Participants who submit solutions are also encouraged to collaborate with one another by joining the Reimagining Energy community on Slack.

Participants submitting solutions for the Reimagining Energy Challenge on behalf of businesses with under 500 employees may be eligible to pursue an additional funding opportunity with the AFVentures Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Open Topic program. This highly competitive program encourages U.S. small businesses to engage in federal research and development with the potential for commercialization. SBIR submissions will be accepted through Oct. 22, 2020. For more information, visit www.afwerx.af.mil/sbir.html.

Media Contacts:

Tracy Skenandore / Makenzie Coombs

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

AFWERX Reimagining Energy Challenge Website

AFWERX Reimagining Energy Challenge Video

SOURCE AFWERX