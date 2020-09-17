AFWERX, the Innovation Arm of the USAF, Announces NXM Labs Among Top Teams Selected to exhibit at EngageSpace (September 29-30) The Premier Event for the Space Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX , the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced NXM Labs Inc. as one of the top participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace , a virtual two-day event on September 29-30.

The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative is made up of four challenges targeted at creating integrated space operations leveraging the best in technology while maintaining security, being resilient and increasing agility. Four challenges were run concurrently focused on separate topics – Persistent ISR, DoD Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery and Space Asset Resiliency.

NXM Labs Inc. is competing in the Space Asset Resiliency Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

"The solutions submitted for these space challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation," stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. "We're excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the Space ecosystem."

The Space Asset Resiliency Challenge strives to increase the longevity of our space assets by increasing their durability against the unique space environment and enemy threats.

NXM's Autonomous Security platform enables devices to automatically defend themselves and recover from cyberattacks, eliminating the risk of a fleet-wide attack. NXM's scalable blockchain-based approach to security and command and control overcomes critical network interoperability challenges facing today's military and commercial SATCOM operations, making it a universal solution for the next generation space economy.

The EngageSpace event will feature highly engaging opportunities to connect, educate and innovate with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders. The entire event is designed to transform and accelerate the industry, enabling government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening Space scenarios.

Register for the EngageSpace event by visiting https://engage.space

"We're thrilled at having been selected to participate in this prestigious industry event," says Scott Rankine, NXM CEO. "AFWERX provides an opportunity to showcase our technology to a wide range of potential military and commercial aerospace customers and partners from around the globe."

ABOUT NXM Labs Inc.

NXM is the leader in Autonomous Security software technology that enables connected devices to automatically defend themselves and recover from cyberattacks. NXM partners with global leaders in communications, semiconductors, insurance, manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and government to develop next generation security and edge computing solutions. NXM is headquartered in San Jose, CA

For more information visit www.nxmlabs.com

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

Fast Company named AFWERX Best Workplaces for Innovators on the 2020 List, honoring the top 100 businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. AFWERX, U.S. Air Force's innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, came in at #16 ranking in the top 20 alongside brands such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Preview the live announcement with Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, unveiled during the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future Event & Showcase.

