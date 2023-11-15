AFYBA Leads Vital Support in Israel for #GivingTuesday During Crisis

American Friends of Yeshivot Bnei Akiva (AFYBA)

15 Nov, 2023, 08:41 ET

Join the Movement to Bolster Israel's Resilience Amidst Turmoil

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, the global community comes together for #GivingTuesday, a day symbolizing generosity and communal support. This year, amidst the backdrop of escalating violence in Israel – marked by terrorist attacks and upheaval – the American Friends of Yeshivot Bnei Akiva (AFYBA) steps forward with a pivotal initiative: 'AFYBA Supports War Efforts in Israel.' This movement aims to strengthen the nation during its critical time of need. In a show of solidarity, AFYBA pledges to match all donations made this Giving Tuesday. To support, visit www.afyba.org.

Continue Reading
IDF Reservists at AFYBA School Site

"The war has greatly impacted AFYBA schools and the lives of the students and families in a big way, yet our students are resilient, do what is right for the country, while still maintaining a solid education through Yeshivot Bnei Akiva," says Jack Gourdji, Executive Director of AFYBA. 

Transforming Tragedy into Unity: AFYBA's Immediate Response

The recent violent incidents have shattered numerous families. Recognizing the dire need for unity and assistance, AFYBA kick-started pivotal initiatives to offer aid and bolster national security. Recognizing the immediate and continued requirements of the victims, and the enormity of the crisis, AFYBA.org emphasizes the importance of unity and support. In response several key initiatives:

  • Creating Sanctuaries:  Many AFYBA-affiliated schools have transformed their premises into sanctuaries, offering refuge for families whom the terror attacks have dislocated. These facilities stand as bastions of hope and safety, ensuring every individual, from infants to the elderly, receives the essentials – be it food, shelter, or daily care.
  • Educational Adaptations: With schools repurposed for relief efforts, AFYBA students have transitioned to online learning. Many are also volunteering in agricultural efforts, demonstrating resilience and dedication.
  • Military Support:  The Yeshiva Bnei Akiva Eli school has been repurposed as a military base. With numerous reservists mobilized for "Operation Swords of Iron" such infrastructural support is invaluable. It provides a strategic command center for troops dedicated to the defense of the homeland. Realizing the necessity of a well-equipped military force, AFYBA is investing in advanced equipment. This commitment sees the procurement of critical gear, such as ceramic bulletproof vests, helmets, and drones, to strengthen the military's capabilities against terrorist threats. Beyond weaponry and strategic resources, there's a call for essentials –toiletries, clothing items, flashlights, and first-aid supplies.

At this juncture, AFYBA appeals for global solidarity and humbly requests support for these. crucial endeavors. Every contribution, regardless of its size, can make a profound difference in these testing times. "We deeply appreciate everyone's compassion, solidarity, and unwavering support. Your contributions to this Giving Tuesday and any day fortify our mission in standing steadfastly with Israel during this crisis," expresses Jack Gourdji, Executive Director of AFYBA.

About AFYBA
Founded in 1939, AFYBA has grown into a network of 70 educational institutions across Israel, serving over 24,000 students from diverse backgrounds. Renowned for their blend of religious and secular studies, AFYBA schools have consistently been recognized for academic excellence and inclusivity. The organization's commitment to social responsibility and national service is reflected in the active participation of its students in IDF and national service programs.

Join the Cause
In these challenging times, every act of generosity counts. AFYBA invites global citizens to unite in support of Israel. Your contributions on Giving Tuesday, and beyond, are more than donations – they are lifelines of hope and solidarity. Visit http://www.afyba.org to be a part of this vital mission.

Media Contact:
Stacey Bender
[email protected]
973-650-1218

SOURCE American Friends of Yeshivot Bnei Akiva (AFYBA)

