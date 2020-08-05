A&G Accepting Offers on Phoenix Distribution Center in Tuesday Morning Corp. Bankruptcy Reorganization

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners is now accepting bids on the leasehold interest for Tuesday Morning Corporation's Phoenix distribution center in connection with its role as real estate advisor in the retailer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization case.

The 593,600-square-foot facility is located on a 36.73-acre site in southwest Phoenix's Liberty Logistics Center I, 563 South 63rd Ave. Built in 2013, the divisible cross dock building is LEED Certified and rail capable.

Located just two miles from I-10 in Phoenix, this state-of-the-art distribution center served 197 Tuesday Morning stores in 20 states.

"Strategically located just two miles from I-10, this facility served 197 Tuesday Morning stores in 20 states," noted A&G Senior Managing Director Jamie Cote. "The highly secure, gated site offers easy access to multiple roadways and numerous nearby amenities. The leasehold interest is priced under market, providing users or investors an opportunity to capitalize on this opportunity."

The single-level structure offers 32-foot clear height, 520-foot warehouse depth, 200-foot fully secure concrete truck courts, 50-foot by 52-foot column spacing, 60-foot loading bays, 108 dock doors, four grade-level doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. The site also includes 243 trailer stalls and 356 automobile stalls.

For further information on the site, contact: Jamie Cote, 312-203-6321, [email protected] or Mike Matlat, 631-465-9508, [email protected]. Additional information can be found at www.agrep.com

About A&G Real Estate Partners

A&G is a team of seasoned commercial real estate professionals and subject matter experts that delivers strategies designed to yield the highest possible value for clients' real estate. Key areas of expertise include real estate due diligence, valuations, dispositions, lease restructurings, acquisitions, structured real estate sales, and facilitation of growth opportunities. Utilizing its marketing knowledge, reputation and advanced technology, A&G has advised the nation's most prominent retailers and corporations in both healthy and distressed situations. The firm's team has achieved rent-reduction and occupancy-cost savings approaching $6 billion on behalf of clients in every real estate sector, while selling more than $12 billion of non-core properties and leases. Founded in 2012, A&G is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and also has an office in Chicago. For more information, please visit: http://www.agrep.com/

