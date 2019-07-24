Ag-Analytics to Release Several Machine Learning Driven Environmental APIs on Azure, Supported by Microsoft's AI for Earth Program

ITHACA, N.Y., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ag-Analytics®, through a new strategic partnership with Microsoft's AI for Earth program, today announced the launch of several new APIs and data feeds for public use, including mirroring over 100 TB of Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 (HLS) data on Azure. By enabling optimized, efficient, flexible cloud data access for machine learning and AI applications, academics and developers alike will now be able to easily access production-ready HLS and other data for use in development, research, and modeling.

The API Service will be made available for free to academics and trial use, and as a paid service for corporate or intensive use. These feeds are also mirrored in the Ag-Analytics® free mapping application for farmers to access.

Source HLS data will be made freely available for Azure users on Azure Blob Storage, as part of the Azure Open Datasets program. Ag-Analytics® will also offer an optimized HLS API service allowing users to pass an area-of-interest (AOI) - coordinates of the desired area one wants to retrieve data for - and receive a full history of imagery and statistics for that AOI.

The HLS Service is just the first in a suite of services that Ag-Analytics® and Microsoft's AI for Earth program are partnering to provide. Other concurrent and future offerings will include machine-learning and AI-based yield prediction, crop identification forecasts, tillage identification, planting/harvest date forecasts, and more.

The Ag-Analytics® platform offers a variety of farm management, insurance, financial, and other decision-making tools for agricultural producers, including its flagship profit mapping tool, ProfitLayers™, and its high-resolution profit map forecast tool powered by YieldAI™. The platform is available throughout the U.S. and is connected with the John Deere Operations Center, allowing producers to securely integrate their precision agriculture and field data effortlessly & confidentially.

Ag-Analytics is one of the newest organizations to be recognized by Microsoft for its impact and potential and will join more than 380 AI for Earth grantees and strategic partners around the world. AI for Earth is a $50 million, 5-year program that brings the full advantage of Microsoft technology to those working to solve global environmental challenges in the key focus areas of climate, agriculture, water, and biodiversity. Through grants that provide access to cloud and AI tools, opportunities for education and training on AI, and investments in innovative, scalable solutions, AI for Earth works to advance sustainability across the globe.

Media Contact:

Irene Bradley

Phone: 607-321-1389

Email: irene@ag-analytics.org

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Website

FarmScope Mapping

SOURCE Ag-Analytics

Related Links

https://analytics.ag/

