AG Bell Takes Global Symposium Abroad to Address Worldwide Childhood Hearing Loss

Around 466 million people worldwide have disabling hearing loss, including 34 million children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, through early identification, hearing assistive technology, such as cochlear implants and hearing aids, and speech therapy, children born with hearing loss in today's world can learn to hear and speak.

In many countries, few hearing health and education professionals are qualified to help children with hearing loss learn to hear and talk. However, plans are in the works to change all that. AG Bell, AG Bell International, and the AG Bell Academy are working together to prepare professionals around the world by publishing their world-renowned certification exam in more languages, bringing together professionals from around the world to share knowledge and expertise, and by developing global affiliates and chapters in other countries to address the needs of children who are deaf and hard of hearing right where they live.

"Through this symposium, professionals from around the world had the opportunity to learn from each other and present research regarding practices in their home countries," said AG Bell CEO Emilio Alonso-Mendoza. "Based on what we have learned from this global gathering, we can now take those findings and continue to help hearing health and education professionals improve outcomes for children who are deaf and hard of hearing that put them on the path to success."

About the Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

The Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (AG Bell) helps families, health care providers and education professionals understand childhood hearing loss and the importance of early diagnosis and intervention. Through advocacy, education and financial aid, AG Bell helps to ensure that every child and adult with hearing loss has the opportunity to listen, talk and live a life without limits. With chapters located in the United States, AG Bell International in Europe and a network of international affiliates, AG Bell supports its mission: Working Globally to Ensure That People Who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing can Hear and Talk. Visit www.agbell.org.

