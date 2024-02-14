A&G Gears Up to Seize New Opportunities in Today's Turbulent Commercial Real Estate Market

Company works with global investment bank Houlihan Lokey, Inc., to accelerate growth and provide a broader array of products and services to U.S. real estate operators facing a coming wave of distress.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners has retained the real estate group at Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to assist the Company in its efforts to seize fast-emerging opportunities in today's turbulent commercial real estate markets.

The global investment bank is actively searching for investment partners to provide growth capital that will enable A&G to launch complementary new products and offerings.

"A&G ownership is excited and energized about the growth prospects of the business, founded 12 years ago by myself and Co-President Emilio Amendola," said A&G Co-President Andy Graiser. "Our business is countercyclical. Assisted by Houlihan Lokey, we now have a tremendous opportunity to broaden our products and services and leverage our industry relationships to serve as a true one-stop-shop for our clients."

"We are dominant in the retail sector and now want to further expand our lodging, office and healthcare offerings, which is a natural evolution of our business given our current robust infrastructure and deep leadership team," he said. "Given the massive wall of loan maturities and the capital markets dislocation, A&G now has a strong opportunity to accelerate its growth and be optimally positioned to execute as this wave of distress materializes."

A&G is on the front lines of lease restructuring, lease disposition and portfolio-optimization across all sectors of real estate. Most recently, the New York-based firm has completed or continues to work on successful projects for, among others, Rite Aid, Cineworld (Regal U.S.), Party City, David's Bridal, Bed Bath & Beyond/buybuy BABY, Sprouts and franchisees for several major restaurant chains, including Burger King, Hardee's and Denny's.

Demand for good real estate in distressed situations has continued to fuel A&G's business in recent years. "One example is our successful marketing campaign, along with Eastdil, of Brooklyn's Williamsburg Hotel, which sold for a total cash-and-debt price of $96 million," Amendola noted. "When you consider the turmoil in the real estate industry today, it makes sound strategic sense for A&G to be exploring new capital options to accelerate the growth of our platform, with myself and Andy continuing at the helm."

In the past decade, A&G has been advisor to over 900 clients and has achieved over $13 billion of tenant lease savings through restructuring. In addition, the Company has executed on the sale of $12 billion in lease and asset sales of all types. A&G continues to diversify, enhance and expand practice on behalf of heathy operators.

About A&G Real Estate Partners

A&G delivers strategies designed to yield the highest-possible value for clients' real estate. Key areas of expertise include real estate sales, occupancy-cost reductions, lease terminations, real estate due diligence, valuations, and facilitation of growth opportunities. Relying on its marketing knowledge, reputation and advanced technology, A&G has advised the nation's most prominent corporations in both healthy and distressed situations. Global M&A Network has named A&G "Real Estate Restructuring Firm of the Year" for the past four years running. Founded in 2012, A&G is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. For more information, please visit: http://www.agrep.com.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv). For more information, please visit www.HL.com.

