AG Industries Increases Production of Ventilator Filters More Than Fifteen Times Its Pre-COVID Level, Prepares for Further Growth

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AG Industries, which manufactures respiratory filters used in Ventilators, Oxygen Concentrators, and CPAP / BiPAP machines, has executed a 1,500% increase in production of its bacterial / viral filters used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

With the demand for respiratory therapies continuing to surge due to COVID-19, AG Industries is positioned to continue its role as a critical supplier for the world's top ventilator makers, including those named in the Defense Production Act.

AG Industries

By partnering with the most respected global companies in respiratory therapy, AG Industries was able to execute this record increase in production over the course of three months—a testament to the company's agility and resourcefulness.

"Our ability to ramp up production with such speed—utilizing private capital investments exclusively—speaks to the entrepreneurial nature with which we run our company and the trust that our customers have in us to deliver on our commitments," said John Smits, President of AG Industries. "Most importantly, we are making a very real impact on the fight against the coronavirus by ensuring clinicians have what they need to treat every patient. We have had the privilege of helping the most sophisticated respiratory companies in the world identify improvements in critical therapies needed on the front lines of healthcare."

AG Industries is also differentiated by its best-in-class design capabilities, as its engineers worked closely with its respiratory customers to quickly identify a filtration solution that circumvented bottlenecks in the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to its increase in ventilator filter production, AG Industries has successfully ramped capacity more than 50% for critical components utilized in oxygen concentrators. As the treatment profile for COVID patients shifts towards less invasive therapies, the demand for oxygen concentrators continues to surge, and AG Industries is actively partnering with its OEM customers to help meet this demand.

AG Industries is an affiliate of Filtration Group. Since the coronavirus crisis began, Filtration Group has been providing critical products used on the front lines, spanning indoor air hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting, pharmaceuticals, COVID-19 testing, and more.

About AG Industries

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO, AG Industries is a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical respiratory supplies. AG Industries provides product solutions for patients in respiratory therapy, including the CPAP, oxygen, ventilator, suction and acute care. For nearly 40 years, AG Industries has been at the forefront in medical manufacturing with proprietary designs that serve over 1,500 customers world-wide via operations in North America, Asia and Europe. AG Industries strives to make the world healthier, safer and more productive by improving the quality of life for patients by offering a superior line of respiratory products.

