Ag Industry Veteran Daniel Vradenburg Joins Trace Genomics As New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Vradenburg, the former president of leading ag-retailer Wilbur Ellis, has joined Trace Genomics as chief executive officer. Vradenburg will help guide Trace Genomics, which is the first company to link breakthroughs in genomics, machine learning and agronomy, into its next phase of operations.

Vradenburg spent more than 35 years at Wilbur Ellis, working his way up from field sales agronomist to President of the agribusiness division. Under his leadership, that division tripled in size, made 50+ acquisitions and grossed more than $2 billion in annual revenue. He was instrumental in the establishment of Wilbur Ellis' corporate venture arm, Cavallo Ventures, and was board chair when Cavallo invested in Trace Genomics.

Vradenburg joins the executive team with Trace Genomics' founders Dr. Diane Wu and Dr. Poornima Parameswaran, who will continue to focus on product development and corporate strategy.

"We first got to know Dan as a customer when we helped perform some initial tests on his vineyard and olive orchard," says Wu. "When Dan saw what our tests revealed about his soil and how it influences his farming operations, we started to bond over our mutual excitement for how our technology and this dataset will impact the entire industry. I'm excited and grateful to have Dan join us as a mentor and a partner. He will help propel us forward and lead our world-class team of experts to shape the future of agriculture."

"Dan is the right leader for Trace Genomics," adds Parameswaran. "His decades of agribusiness experience and operations, as well as conviction that technology can transform our food and agriculture systems, complement our efforts to scale and position the business to enable critical decision-making on every arable acre. Dan's thoughtful, decisive management style will help shape Trace Genomics as we move toward full commercialization. And most importantly, Dan is a natural fit with our company culture and shares our purpose to grow a healthier tomorrow, today."

"I was fascinated with the science behind Trace Genomics, and you can't help but be impressed with Diane, Poornima and their team," says Vradenburg. "We need to learn more about what's below the surface, so we can do better above the surface, and I believe Trace Genomics is the conduit for that to happen. I'm excited for the opportunity to work alongside them as we advance Trace Genomics for its next stage of growth."

"Dan, Diane and Poornima make an ideal executive team to lead Trace Genomics into the next phase of commercialization and beyond," said Bill Buckner, Chairman of the Board and former CEO and President of both Bayer Crop Science, LP and Noble Research Institute. "Their passion for the soil, dedication to helping farmers, love for the planet, and strengths in machine learning, genomics, agriculture and agribusiness make a powerful combination."

Founded in 2015, Trace Genomics delivered the first microbiome test for the food supply, enabling early prediction of soil diseases, soil health and crop quality. Its expertise is in the interpretation of microbial communities to deliver actionable insights for sustainably meeting global food demand. Trace Genomics works with farmers, retailers and manufacturers to optimize and prescribe solutions for each acre of soil. The company is based in Burlingame, California and has raised more than $22 million in venture capital funding.

