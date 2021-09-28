AG Jeans Donates $500,000 to Red Cross Disaster Relief

At the height of what has been the most intense wildfire season and a summer that has set new heat records and brought massive hurricanes, the Red Cross is looking forward to partnering with AG Jeans on this transformative awareness campaign. Through the $500,000 matching gift, they hope to bring awareness to the urgent need for disaster relief, ultimately bringing $1 million in assistance to those who have been impacted.

"It's a life-long goal to be able to impact this environment that we all share," said Yul Ku, Founder and CEO of AG Jeans. "Whether it's pushing industries to reduce manufacturing's environmental footprint, being a steward for social equality, or providing economic aid to causes and efforts in critical moments, we all need to work together. I am honored and humbled to partner with the American Red Cross in their efforts to lend aid to those tragically affected."

Anyone can support this effort online at www.redcross.org/donate or by visiting the AG Jeans website (agjeans.com) and clicking on the American Red Cross donation banner.

Donations made to disaster relief support the Red Cross Disaster Relief, which immediately responds to disasters by establishing housing, creating a safe space for those affected and providing food and water. In addition to addressing immediate needs, gifts such as this enable the Red Cross to help communities prepare for and recover from disasters, big and small.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About AG Jeans:

AG products stand on a pillar of premium denim and knitwear. Since 2001, AG's vertical structure has allowed the brand to become a leader in progressing the sustainable manufacturing movement with significant investment and innovation in ozone technology, laser finishing, solar energy, and most recent water recycling. AG recycles millions of gallons of water per year and is committed to making sustainable choices for all the future generations. AG's pursuit of sustainability extends into social and economic initiatives through their many partnerships over the years with some of the most charitable organizations in the world. AG's sustainable approach continues to yield the finest denims, luxurious knitwear, rich leathers, pure silks, and diverse twills to create authentically rooted styles permeated with a modern and fresh sensibility.

