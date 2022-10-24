A&G Markets 81 Storefronts Next to Pep Boys Service Centers in 24 States

Newly subdivided and now available for lease or sublease, former Pep Boys retail spaces range from 6,400 to 15,700 square feet.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners is marketing for either lease or sublease 81 storefronts next to Pep Boys Service Centers across the United States.

"This is a great opportunity to move into buildout-ready, prime commercial space," said A&G Co-President Andy Graiser. "Created by subdividing Pep Boys' high-visibility locations, these storefronts are a strong fit for a wide array of local, regional and national operators."

Ranging in size from 6,400 to 15,700 square feet, the shuttered storefronts previously were home to Pep Boys' aftermarket parts business.

The 101-year-old retailer has discontinued retail parts sales in these spaces to focus on its co-located Pep Boys Service Centers (more information is available at PepBoys.com ).

"With ample parking, these 81 storefronts are well-located in their respective markets," said A&G Senior Managing Director Mike Matlat. "Food stores, fitness centers, medical clinics and other retail uses, just to name a few possibilities, can hit the ground running with good frontage, a clean box and ready access to their target customers."

The subdivided storefronts are located in 24 states: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

Pep Boys operates more than 7,500 service bays in more than 900 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It is part of Icahn Automotive Group, which invests in and operates businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service.

New York-based real estate services and advisory firm A&G has saved its 750-plus clients more than $10 billion in occupancy costs and has sold $12 billion in real estate and leases on their behalf. For the past three years running, Global M&A Network has named A&G "Real Estate Restructuring Firm of the Year."

For more information, contact Mike Matlat, (631) 465-9508, [email protected].

Press Contacts for A&G: Jaffe Communications (908-789-0700), Elisa Krantz, [email protected]

SOURCE A&G Real Estate Partners