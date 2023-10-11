AG Mednet is pleased to announce the winner of the 2023 AG Mednet 'Judi Innovation' Award

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AG Mednet is pleased to announce the winner of the 2023 AG Mednet Judi Innovation Award. This award recognizes distinguished leaders within the clinical development community who exemplify AG Mednet's commitment to the pursuit of optimizing and accelerating clinical trial processes by enabling collaboration between stakeholders in the life sciences ecosystem.

Craig McLendon and Sheila Dickerson of ICON receiving the Judi Innovation Award, presented by Abraham Gutman of AG Mednet.
This year's winner(s) of the Judi Innovation Award are Craig McLendon, Senior Director, and the ICON plc's Independent Data Monitoring Committee and Endpoint Adjudication (IDEA) group. We are honored to have partnered with Craig and the ICON IDEA Group to develop novel solutions to improve trial sponsors' clinical development processes and recognize their unwavering commitment to advancing disruptive approaches in collaboration for the execution of successful clinical programs. Craig's forward-thinking and commitment to excellence have positioned him as a trusted leader in the industry, and we are proud to call him a valued and strategic partner.

Craig's career in clinical research spans more than two decades, both in academic and commercial settings, including time as an Intensive Care Nurse at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. Craig has long advocated for and advanced positive change in clinical trial processes. In his leadership role with ICON, McLendon has consistently championed innovative and forward-thinking initiatives to enable better outcomes for trial sponsors and partners of his CRO through process optimization in complex, multi-disciplinary areas of clinical research including Data Monitoring Committees to Endpoint Adjudication.

Recently, McLendon led a thought leadership roundtable consisting of key stakeholders and executives from ICON, leading biopharmaceutical sponsors, and AG Mednet to explore the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical trials.  This group, representing a cross-section of the life sciences ecosystem, will develop and apply advanced technologies to optimize redaction, endpoint adjudication and central eligibility review processes in the future. 

"We are thrilled to present Craig and his team with the 2023 Judi Innovation Award," said AG Mednet CEO Abraham Gutman. "This award recognizes distinguished leaders who exemplify and share our commitment to optimize collaboration and outcomes in clinical development. We salute Craig for his success in connecting teams, sites and partners across the clinical trial continuum. His leadership of the ICON IDEA group has produced demonstrable results for trial sponsors across the globe. We are honored to recognize Craig and the ICON IDEA Group with this well-deserved award."

About AG Mednet

AG Mednet is revolutionizing the clinical trial process through Judi, the innovative and award-winning clinical trial collaboration platform. Designed to empower the ecosystems that drive clinical research, the proven platform Judi streamlines workflows, facilitates communication, and accelerates the development of novel therapies for patients. The proven Judi platform is trusted by 19 of the top 20 global biopharmaceutical sponsors and 5 of the top 6 global CROs and enables clinical teams around the world to come together to seamlessly manage complex workflows in endpoint adjudication, eligibility, data safety monitoring, medical imaging, and other mission-critical areas of clinical development.

For more information about this announcement, or to learn more about Judi by AG Mednet, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at www.judi.io.

