AG Mednet Releases AI-Assisted Redaction Capabilities in Judi Platform, Driving Regulatory Compliance in Clinical Trials

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AG Mednet, a leader in clinical trial workflow and process automation, is excited to announce the launch of AI-Assisted Redaction within its Judi platform. This powerful new capability leverages advanced artificial intelligence to streamline the process of identifying and redacting Protected Health Information (PHI), Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and other targeted data across complex and extensive information contained within patient medical records, ensuring regulatory compliance while removing the burden of a tedious and manual task that challenges many clinical teams today.

The Judi platform's AI-Assisted Redaction tool is designed to address one of the most time-consuming aspects of clinical trial data handling: secondary PHI redaction. By using AI to detect PHI throughout entire documents—including but not limited to names, addresses, date of birth, IDs, and contact information as defined by HIPAA and GDPR—the tool helps teams efficiently identify targeted data with a single-click activation. Highlighted suggestions allow users to confirm or reject each potential redaction individually or in bulk, preserving human oversight while minimizing the risk of un-redacted PHI transmission within clinical trial workflows.

"This new capability reflects AG Mednet's commitment to advancing clinical trial efficiency, quality, and compliance through cutting-edge AI technology," said Abraham Gutman, CEO of AG Mednet. "The in-house developed AI-Assisted Redaction tool offers our users a powerful way to handle the vast data volumes in clinical trials while ensuring accuracy, privacy, and compliance. Judi is positioned as a leader in clinical trial innovation, providing a unique solution that lets teams focus on higher-value tasks while safeguarding patient data."

The AI-Assisted Redaction capability is also further enhanced with Judi's robust reporting capabilities, including automated metrics tracking redaction trends and missed PHI instances submitted by investigative sites. These insights provide sponsors with critical data to monitor site compliance, support regulatory adherence, and identify training opportunities for improved PHI management.

AG Mednet's tool goes beyond other AI solutions by seamlessly integrating redaction into the complete clinical workflow, empowering Sponsor, CRO and ARO teams to utilize this technology for eligibility reviews, endpoint adjudication, remote monitoring, and more with a high degree of accuracy.

Key Benefits of Judi's AI-Assisted Redaction include:

Single-click PHI Detection: Detects PHI throughout entire documents in real-time, enhancing accuracy and control.

Insightful Reporting: Tracks PHI trends and compliance metrics, offering sponsors valuable insights into data privacy adherence.

The Judi platform's AI-Assisted Redaction capability is an option for all of AG Mednet's clients and partners to leverage as part of our mutual ongoing commitment to deliver the highest standards in clinical trial management.

