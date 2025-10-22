A&G Named 'Real Estate Advisor of the Year' in Turnaround Atlas Awards

Global M&A Network gives the nod to A&G's portfolio strategy work on behalf of clients from across all real estate sectors

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global M&A Network has named A&G Real Estate Partners "Real Estate Advisor of the Year" as part of the organization's 17th Annual Turnaround Atlas Awards for the restructuring, distressed investing and insolvency community worldwide.

During the awards gala and ceremony celebrations in New York, Global M&A Network recognized A&G for its long-term strategic advisory work on behalf of clients from across all sectors of real estate.

"A&G is known for delivering outstanding results, with decades of experience in portfolio-optimization and real estate sales," said Global M&A Network CEO and Global Group Editor Shanta Kumari. "However, where A&G truly shines is in the long-term strategy and execution that it provides to companies seeking to leverage their real estate for higher performance and long-term stability. We are extremely pleased once again to recognize A&G for its important strategic role in our industry."

New York-based A&G won recognition for specific real estate projects it has conducted on behalf of healthy and distressed clients in coordination with leading restructuring, legal and financial advisory firms. This included facilitating U.S. bus terminal sales as real estate advisor to passenger transportation and mobility services provider Coach USA, later acquired by affiliates of The Renco Group. Heading the larger restructuring effort were CR3 Partners, LLC, as well as investment banker Houlihan Lokey and debtor's counsel Alston & Bird and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP.

Global M&A Network also gave the nod to A&G's prebankruptcy portfolio optimization strategy executed on behalf of Blink Fitness, served by restructuring advisor Portage Point Partners. A subsidiary of global gym operator PureGym Ltd. later acquired Blink's corporate operations and a substantial portion of its real estate locations.

"At A&G, we have been heartened by the degree to which well-planned and executed real estate strategies are coming to the fore in a wide array of U.S. economic sectors," said A&G Co-President Andy Graiser. "The right approach can make all the difference, from turnaround and restructuring projects to proactive optimization by healthy, expanding operators. We are grateful to receive this recognition from our clients, colleagues and peers in the industry."

