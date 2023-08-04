A&G Named 'Real Estate Restructuring Firm of the Year' in 15th Annual Turnaround Atlas Awards

A&G's receiver sale of nearly 2 million square foot greenhouse also named 'Special Situation M&A Deal of the Year' in Global M&A Network awards, which focus on work from 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global M&A Network has named A&G Real Estate Partners "Real Estate Restructuring Firm of the Year" as part of its 15th Annual Turnaround Atlas Awards—the latest recognition of A&G's national role as a provider of portfolio-optimization strategy, lease-restructuring and real estate sales.

Global M&A Network named as its "Special Situation M&A Deal of the Year" A&G's receiver sale of a nearly 2 million-square-foot agricultural hemp warehouse in Lexington, Kentucky. Conducted with sale partner Murray Wise Associates, the deal also included a nearby CBD production facility.

In addition, A&G Co-President Andy Graiser was given the "Restructuring Leadership" award, presented "to a veteran executive for advising on consequential and value-creating distressed transactions, as well as in admiration for contributions made in the industry."

Graiser and A&G Co-President Emilio Amendola received the awards during Global M&A Network's gala event at The Metropolitan Club of New York. The 15th annual awards focused on transactions completed in 2022. "We're honored once again to receive industry recognition for our work in real estate restructuring," Graiser said.

A&G continues to be on the front lines of lease restructuring, lease disposition and portfolio-optimization across all sectors of real estate. The New York-based firm is fresh from completing successful projects for, among others, Cineworld (Regal U.S.), Party City, David's Bridal, Bed Bath & Beyond/buybuy BABY, Sprouts and franchisees for several major restaurant chains, including Burger King, Hardee's and Denny's.

Demand for good real estate in distressed situations has continued to grow, Amendola noted. "One example is our successful marketing campaign, along with Eastdil, of Brooklyn's Williamsburg Hotel, which sold earlier this year for a total cash-and-debt price of $96 million," he said.

All told, A&G has achieved occupancy cost savings of more than $3 billion over the past three years alone, bringing the total figure to nearly $12 billion on behalf of 800+ clients in every real estate sector. Meanwhile, A&G has now sold more than $12 billion of owned real estate and leases.

"In addition to working with our clients with their lease optimization programs, we are also continuing our work with Chico's, assisting them with their growth initiatives," Graiser said.

Along with the 2023 award, Global M&A Network named A&G "Real Estate Restructuring Firm of the Year" in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. A&G and/or its cofounders have received multiple honors from the privately and women-owned organization, including "Top 100 Restructuring Professionals," "Leadership Achievement Award," "Chapter 11 Restructuring of the Year," 'Consumer Retail Restructuring of the Year," and "Distressed M&A Deal of the Year."

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network produces world's most prestigious awards including the M&A Atlas Awards, Turnaround Atlas Awards and Women Leaders & Dealmakers Atlas Awards for the past 15 years from New York, Washington DC, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Delhi to Hong Kong.

