A&G Offers Two Campuses of Cazenovia College in Central New York

Firm now accepting offers for wooded campus dotted with 19th-century brick buildings, along with a well-known equestrian and horse-industry education center

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The main campus and equestrian center of Cazenovia College are available in the latest education-sector real estate sale by A&G Real Estate Partners.

The nearly 200-year-old college boasts two campuses in the heart of Cazenovia, a scenic village 20 miles south of Syracuse in Central New York. The 27-acre, 14-parcel main campus and the approximately 244-acre equestrian center, including adjacent land, are available for purchase either together or separately.

The nearly 200-year-old college boasts two campuses in the heart of Cazenovia, a scenic village 20 miles south of Syracuse in Central New York. Cazenovia College's equestrian and horse-industry education center is well-known to riders and horse enthusiasts.

Built from the late 1800's to 2015, campus buildings total more than 500,000 square feet. They include red-brick dorms, offices and academic halls, as well as single-family houses, a library, a theatre, a health and counseling center and a large athletic complex.

"The main campus represents an excellent opportunity for a college or university to expand or launch its operations," said Emilio Amendola, Co-President of A&G Real Estate Partners and head of the New York-based firm's real estate sales division. "The buildings have been very well maintained and updated. There are accommodations for 714 students, along with everything needed to hit the ground running as an institution."

Main campus assets include the President's House, 60 Sullivan St., a large historic home with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a full basement and attic as well as the largest lawn in Cazenovia, and the Schneeweiss Athletic Complex, with its gyms, offices, training room, racquetball court and locker rooms.

"The Upper Gym received a new floor and bleachers in the last three years, and there is a tournament-size indoor swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor facilities including tennis courts and athletic fields," Amendola said.

Outside the education sector, other potential buyers could include technology and research companies looking to tap into projected economic growth in the region, medical or life science companies or even senior housing he added.

"Plans are moving forward on construction of the 1,400-acre Micron Technology semiconductor complex north of Syracuse," said the real estate veteran. "It's a historic investment that could create strong business opportunities by pumping billions of dollars into the regional economy, making this campus extremely valuable."

Cazenovia College's equestrian and horse-industry education center is well-known to riders and horse enthusiasts across the region and even nationally, added Jamie Coté, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Sales, A&G Real Estate Partners. The center features two indoor arenas, three outdoor arenas, a cross-country course and a three-bedroom guesthouse. Multiple rooms for feed, tack and hay storage support a total of 71 stalls; 87 acres of additional land are available as well.

"The college's equestrian center buzzes with activity throughout the year—not only for the school's riding programs and horse-industry classes but also for regionally- and nationally-known shows, clinics and camps," Coté noted.

While buyers from within the horse industry are a logical fit, the executive added, the center's bucolic setting and abundant land creates many other creative possibilities. "There's a soaring great room that has long been used for meetings and receptions," he noted. "The gatehouse has a welcoming living room with a stone fireplace, as well as a large, newly built deck overlooking the paddocks. It's truly a special place."

Economic grants and incentives could be available to new users, noted Christian Koulichkov, Managing Director, Real Estate Sales, A&G Real Estate Partners.

"Cazenovia College is the centerpiece of the village and will remain very important to the community," he said. "The local government and economic development groups are eager to collaborate with any buyer or buyers of these campuses, with a view toward writing the next chapters in this nearly 200-year-old story."

As previously announced, because of financial concerns, Cazenovia College will not be enrolling students for the 2023-24 academic year and is working toward closure prior to the start of the fall 2023 semester.

A&G is well positioned to coordinate this offering. The firm has saved approximately 750 clients more than $10 billion in occupancy costs since 2012, selling $12 billion in real estate and leases in connection with M&A transactions, restructurings and other projects. The New York-based firm's past engagements in the education sector include ITT/Daniel Webster College, Dowling College, The College of New Rochelle, Career Education Corp., and Kaplan University.

To submit bids and/or request additional information, contact:

Emilio Amendola, (631) 465-9507, [email protected];

Jamie Coté, (312) 203-6321, [email protected]; or

Christian Koulichkov, (617) 335-3940, [email protected].

For more information, please visit https://agrep-sales.com/Cazenovia.

Media Contact: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE A&G Real Estate Partners