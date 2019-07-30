A&G Realty Partners Tapped to Sell Hager Hall, Barefoot Bernie's and Cancun Cantina Complex in Hagerstown, Md.

HAGERSTOWN, Md., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest conference and catering centers in the Mid-Atlantic, along with two adjoining food-and-beverage establishments on the Hagerstown property, are being offered for sale for $2 million. A&G Realty Partners is conducting the receivership sale of Hager Hall, Barefoot Bernie's and Cancun Cantina in conjunction with CES Properties, LLC, and Fairbourn Real Estate.

Now offered through A&G Realty Partners, Hager Hall conference center and two adjoining food-and-beverage establishments occupy 56,000 square feet on 9.6 acres in Hagerstown, Md. Hager Hall's banquet area can accommodate 2,000 people standing and 1,000 sitting. The facility's three large rooms can be partitioned into different quarters that provide up to eight separate meeting rooms.

"All three businesses are turnkey operations," said Mike Matlat, Senior Managing Director, A&G Realty Partners. "Everything is in place for an investor to step in and hit the ground running."

Located at 901 Dual Highway, the three connected businesses total 56,000 square feet and are offered along with the entire 9.6-acre property, which includes more than 400 parking spaces. All three share a fully-equipped central kitchen.

"Dual Highway is a bustling residential corridor with lots of traffic and retailers," noted receiver Roger Schlossberg. "The site is close to both Interstates 70 and 81, offering easy access to Washington, Baltimore and Pennsylvania. This truly is a regional site with outstanding access."

Hager Hall (30,000 square feet) includes three large rooms, as well as the private Crystal Ballroom. "The large rooms allow for the space to be partitioned into four different quarters that provide up to eight separate meeting rooms," Matlat noted. "The first floor of the venue also boasts an open lobby with a bar, coat room, various storage rooms, a banquet office, and restrooms. The second floor features a boardroom, additional offices and two box-seat rooms that overlook the banquet area."

All told, the banquet area can accommodate 2,000 people standing and 1,000 sitting. Additional features include a green room behind the stage and an outdoor gazebo. Hager Hall is equipped with an elevator with a 3,000-pound capacity and a full-service kitchen with multiple hoods, walk-in refrigeration, fryers, stoves, convention ovens, ice machines, a prep area and more. The building's partially finished basement includes space for storage and walk-in coolers.

Barefoot Bernie's (12,000 square feet) seats 240 in its dining area, along with an additional 24 seats at the bar. It boasts 12 beer taps, a hardwood bar top, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, as well as multiple large screen TVs.

Cancun Cantina (8,000 square feet) is a 720-seat nightclub that features five bars indoors and two outdoors. "This attractive facility has a stage, a mezzanine overlooking the dance floor, pool tables, and a DJ booth," said Schlossberg. "The outside deck includes a mezzanine area and a prominent Tiki bar with two five-tap towers."

All of the businesses operated until this past May, Schlossberg noted. Liquor licenses for the bars, restaurants and cantinas are temporarily on hold, until they can be reactivated by new owners. Stocked alcohol will also be included in any sale.

"The property is in receivership primarily because of disagreements among the ownership parties as well as a decision by the longstanding general manager to relocate to Florida," Schlossberg said. "This is an extraordinary investment opportunity for buyers looking to acquire turnkey operations in one fell swoop, and all offers will be considered."

