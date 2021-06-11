Ag Resource Management Completes Landmark Securitization for Agricultural Finance Sector

"The past decade has been a challenging one for agriculture. Farmers need crop collateral solutions that work in a manner conducive to their success," said ARM's Chief Executive Officer, John Hoffman. He added, "Here at ARM, we are far from the norm. ARM is simply the smart choice for any farmer."

The master trust securitization allows ARM to match fund its obligation to its farmers' needs and to enable better execution, which will in turn allow further reach and more competitive capital solutions for the farming community.

"The successful completion of this inaugural asset-backed security transaction represents a significant milestone for Ag Resource Management in opening access to new sources of efficient capital that enables us to better serve the financing needs of farmers and agribusiness," said ARM Chief Financial Officer and President of Capital Markets Rasool Alizadeh.

"Ag Resource Management's goal has always been to keep farmers farming. It is a privilege for Guggenheim Securities to bring ARM to the debt capital markets through an innovative asset-backed security that helps ARM connect and partner with farmers across the country while also meeting the needs of the investor community," said Cory Wishengrad, Head of Fixed Income for Guggenheim Securities.

About Ag Resource Management

Founded in 2009, Ag Resource Management (ARM) is a specialty finance company bringing financial and risk management solutions to farmers and agribusinesses. Our teams are highly specialized in agricultural finance and crop insurance. We combine that with proprietary lending technology and a deep understanding of crop agriculture to build a customized strategy for every farming operation. It started as just one office in the Louisiana Delta, and now, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, ARM's footprint has expanded to serve customers from 29 field locations in 18 states. They are led by experienced leaders in the agriculture industry who are committed to every operation's growth and success.

