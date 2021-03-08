AG Scientific, Inc. Announces Agreement of Acquisition by RPI

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AG Scientific, Inc. is thrilled to announce their recent acquisition by RPI. For over a quarter century, Chip Lindgren and the team at AG Scientific have been dedicated to providing an unrivaled customer-centric experience within the life science and research industry — and that doesn't stop now. Effective immediately AG Scientific, Inc. will continue operations as AG Scientific Holdings, LLC — a subsidiary of RPI. AG Scientific has agreed to be acquired for an undisclosed amount.

RPI has acquired AG Scientific, Inc.

This acquisition is reflective of the rapid expansion of RPI's global sourcing network for biochemical supplies. RPI and AGS have maintained a close partnership throughout the COVID-19 crisis by working in tandem to supply critical components for diagnostic testing. The team at AGS will continue to supply superior quality chemical components and provide custom packaging and labeling options from the site in San Diego, CA. Additionally, the site in San Diego is now able to offer all services under the umbrella of RPI.

RPI is a family-owned business established in 1970 with a focus on specialty products for life science research. The company has since grown to become an international organization with manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S. and abroad. The acquisition of AG Scientific expands RPI's footprint across the United States.

Together, RPI and AG Scientific maintain a commitment to providing the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices. They will not be making any changes to their quality processes or to day-to-day practices. Additionally, customers can expect the same level of customer service. In partnership, AGS and RPI will continue to serve as an Ally in Discovery to scientists around the world.

