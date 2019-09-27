Aga Khan Foundation Walk|Run Atlanta Returns to Stone Mountain Park with an All-Ages Walk, Run, Festival and Free Concert

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, September 29, 2019 the Aga Khan Foundation will bring together hundreds of people to raise money and awareness of the need to alleviate global poverty. The festival will provide information on Aga Khan Foundation's efforts to partner with communities in the most remote parts of the world to fight poverty through long-term investments—from early childhood programs to universities that benefit 2 million students every year.

The day's events will feature entertainment, music, food, and activities for all ages in celebration of the diversity of world cultures.

The Village in Action, an interactive display area will feature exhibits spotlighting some of the Foundation's programs working to break the cycle of poverty around the world. A silent auction will also be featured.

Participants have a choice of a Family Fun Walk, a 100 Yard Dash, and a 3K Run. Stone Mountain Park is 3,200 acres of natural beauty just outside Atlanta with miles of wooded nature trails making it a perfect setting.

Canadian actor and television personality Huse Madhavji—best known for his role on Saving Hope will serve as the event's emcee.

The event will offer a post-Walk open-air concert, featuring international musical duo Vishal & Shekhar, popular Bollywood artists along with acclaimed Indian singer Neeti Mohan.

More information:

What: Aga Khan Foundation Walk|Run Atlanta

When: Sunday, September 29; 8:00 am sign-in, 10:45 am Opening Ceremony Where: Stone Mountain Park | 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard

Participants can register for the Walk|Run at www.akfusa.org/atlanta.

The Aga Khan Foundation is different.

We provide more than just goods or services. We dedicate ourselves to partnering with communities to improve their quality of life for decades and generations. As a member of the Aga Khan Development Network, one of the world's leading poverty solutions networks, we make long-term investments, from early childhood programs to universities that benefit 2 million students every year. We build hospitals and schools, to make sure everyone has access to world-class institutions. We work with people to serve their community and build their local economy. Our work impacts tens of millions in over 30 countries every year.

