AGA Opens GI Patient Center to the Public

There is too much unverified health information on the web - AGA's trusted tool helps patients take control of their digestive health.

11:39 ET

BETHESDA, Md., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) is proud to announce the launch of the GI Patient Center (patient.gastro.org), an online hub for digestive health information developed by specialists, for patients. The GI Patient Center — previously only accessible by AGA member physicians —  now directly provides patients with trusted and unbiased information on a variety of GI conditions and procedures.

"Gastroenterology touches everyone — from constipation and diarrhea, to heartburn, to colorectal cancer screening, to liver diseases" said J. Sumner Bell, MD, AGAF, physician advisor for the American Gastroenterological Association GI Patient Center. "The AGA GI Patient Center provides a wealth of information to educate and empower patients to take control of their digestive health."

The GI Patient Center provides high-quality patient education about GI conditions and procedures, written with health literacy in mind. All AGA patient education was written and reviewed by leading gastroenterologists. The GI Patient Center features a simple design, allowing patients to search for their digestive health condition, procedure or treatment and access trusted information on the topic.

The GI Patient Center includes 30 topics of patient educational materials available in English and Spanish. The information in the GI Patient Center can empower patients to better understand their condition and be an active participant in their own care. Patients can bring AGA's patient information to their health care provider's visit, which will enhance the relationship between patients and their providers.

Review some of the most searched content in the GI Patient Center:
Barret's esophagus
Colonoscopy
Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE)
Fecal microbiota transplantation
Cirrhosis of the liver
Low-FODMAP diet
Peptic ulcer disease

All materials are available as an HTML web page or downloadable PDF, which providers can email or save into an electronic health record (EHR) system. AGA will continue to expand the GI Patient Center, adding new patient education topics, tools and programs on a continuous basis.

To check out AGA's comprehensive GI Patient Center, visit patient.gastro.org.

About the AGA Institute 
The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research and educational programs of the organization. www.gastro.org

