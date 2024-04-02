PARSIPPANY N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agadia, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of GrievancesHub, a web-based Grievance Management solution designed to empower Health Plans and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in efficiently managing and resolving member grievances while ensuring compliance with CMS requirements.

Agadia Expands Suite of Healthcare Technology Solutions with the Launch of GrievancesHub Grievance Management Solution for Health Plans & PBMs

With the introduction of GrievancesHub, Agadia bolsters its extensive suite of healthcare technology solutions, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for health plans and PBMs. Renowned for its flagship prior authorization management solution, PAHub, Agadia has long been recognized for delivering innovative and effective solutions to address complex industry challenges. Additionally, Agadia has demonstrated expertise in Medication Therapy Management and Part D Star Ratings & Adherence, providing clients with comprehensive tools to optimize patient care and adherence. GrievancesHub can seamlessly integrate with Agadia's existing solutions, offering clients a unified platform to streamline operations and enhance member satisfaction.

Built in collaboration with key grievance management stakeholders across the industry, GrievancesHub offers a comprehensive platform tailored to the specific needs of health plans and PBMs within Medicare and commercial plan domains, with extensions to cover Medicaid and ACA programs as well.

Key Features of GrievancesHub include:

Complaint Tracking: Streamline grievance management with GrievancesHub's centralized system. Efficiently log and monitor member complaints to ensure timely resolution and improved member satisfaction.

Robust Reporting Capabilities: Gain valuable insights with GrievancesHub's comprehensive reporting features. Access CMS required reports for audits and monitor productivity effortlessly with out-of-the-box reporting options.

Letter Templates: The solution houses letter templates that are used to respond to grievances. Admins and managers can upload and manage letter templates, while caseworkers can use them to generate responses for specific cases.

Intelligent Automation: Streamline processes with intelligent automation. For instance, it can automatically dismiss cases that fall outside the CMS-mandated timeline, reducing manual intervention.

Enhanced Workflow: GrievancesHub offers a well-defined workflow, ensuring that cases are appropriately handled. It allows for case escalation to managers when needed and facilitates effective communication within the team.

Customizable Turnaround Times: Tailor the grievance resolution process to specific needs. Set internal deadlines and adjust timelines to meet CMS requirements for optimized efficiency and compliance.

Role-Based Access: GrievancesHub provides role-based access, allowing different users to perform specific functions based on their roles. The system offers roles such as triage, caseworker, manager, and admin, as well as any custom roles to ensure appropriate access and data security.



Integration Capabilities: Enhance the user experience through seamless integration. Facilitate electronic delivery of communications to ensure secure and timely access to crucial grievance-related information.



Client Focused: Our solutions are designed to cater to the specific needs of health plans and PBMs. We recognize the unique requirements of each customer and work with them as a business partner to customize accordingly to align with their internal processes and preferences.

Comprehensive Training & Support: Agadia provides comprehensive training and support during implementation and beyond for smooth adoption and optimal utilization.

"We are excited to introduce GrievancesHub to the market, offering a solution that addresses the unique needs of Health Plans and PBMs in managing member grievances," said Ross Loomis, Senior Vice President of Sales at Agadia. "Our collaboration with key Grievance Management stakeholders across the industry has enabled us to develop a solution that streamlines processes, enhances efficiency, and ensures compliance with CMS requirements."

For more information about GrievancesHub and to schedule a demo, visit www.Agadia.com.

About Agadia:

Agadia is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, offering innovative solutions to empower health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and providers in delivering high-quality care to their members and patients. With a focus on efficiency, compliance, and member satisfaction, Agadia's suite of solutions includes Prior Authorization, Medication Therapy Management, Formulary Benefit Design, Part D Star Ratings & Adherence, and Grievance Management.

For media inquiries, contact:

Karen Apwah

Sr. Manager of Marketing & Business Development

Agadia

973-540-8400

[email protected]

www.agadia.com

SOURCE Agadia Systems, Inc.