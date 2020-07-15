Agadia Launches New Healthcare Technology Solution to Shift the Paradigm of Formulary Benefit Management.

With the introduction of FormularyHub, the Managed Care market can now leverage an effective and condensed platform to control all attributes of a Formulary, with the ability to build, configure, and manage custom and standard formulary files across all lines of business. Custom integrations, real time updates, and ensured CMS Medicare compliance make this solution a top competitor in the space.

Agadia's full suite of solutions is modeled to drive efficiency and automation across the continuum of care, specifically with respect to electronic prior authorization, medication therapy management, star ratings, medication adherence and opioid overutilization. This addition to RxContinuum aligns with Agadia's underlying mission to improve the quality of care and expedite the delivery of health care services by advancing and automating utilization management processes.

"As the healthcare landscape evolves in light of recent events, Agadia stands committed to deliver innovative technologies that can address the complex and growing needs of Managed Care Organizations, so that they may focus their efforts on what's most important - improving patient outcomes. FormularyHub enables health plans and pharmacy benefit managers to administer and manage formularies and provide actionable Formulary information to prescribers." S. Swarna, CEO of Agadia.

About FormularyHub:

FormularyHub is a web-based solution allowing Health Plans & PBMs to control the creation, implementation and maintenance of custom and standard formularies. With FormularyHub, you can easily manage formulary modules such as; preferred alternatives, exclusion lists and financial parameters, POS coverage edits and administration types (open, incentive, closed) with any appropriate formulary file. Users can easily facilitate the production of formulary guides on-line, and ensure compliance with CMS guidelines and standards for file submission and website publishing. Additionally, FormularyHub provides robust reporting capabilities, tracking all formulary file changes and configuration updates.

About Agadia:

Agadia is a leading healthcare technology company addressing the evolving needs of the managed care market with a suite of utilization management solutions in electronic prior authorization, MTM, Part D star ratings and adherence, and formulary benefit design. Used by the nation's largest health plans and PBMs, Agadia's advanced technology solutions help drive operational efficiency, appropriate utilization, compliance, and profitability. For more information, visit www.agadia.com.

