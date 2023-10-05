Again Named Among the "Best Places to Work 2023," Monterey Financial Shapes the Future of Work for Consumers and Employees Alike

A dynamic, team-based approach uniquely empowers the fin-tech leader to navigate swift changes in education and employment

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Monterey Financial is proudly listed among the San Diego Business Journal's (SDBJ) "Best Places to Work 2023." A national leader for more than 30 years in the Consumer Finance, Loan Servicing Management, and Delinquent Debt Recovery space, Monterey is known for its ingenuity in developing uniquely effective financial solutions to the various complex challenges facing business owners across nearly every industry. Today, the company's proactive approach to establishing a supportive, team-centered culture proves one of its greatest assets as it pioneers creative options for the rapidly shifting, skills-based future of work. Central to this approach is the company's commitment to bringing on board individuals with diverse, specialized skill sets that align with Monterey's forward-thinking vision.

"We've always adhered to the belief that we thrive most as a team," shares Monterey's Executive Vice President John Owens. "To us, that means making sure every team member is in a role where they feel empowered, appreciated, and fully supported to perform at an expert level - and that our doors are always open when they want to share feedback or ideas that can help us serve them and our customers better."

Recently, Monterey welcomed Randall Whitmore as their new Business Development Specialist. Randall stands out for his experience in the financial sector and his prowess in marketing and content creation. With a knack for translating complex financial concepts into engaging narratives, he will be instrumental in crafting compelling content that resonates with both businesses and consumers.

Eric Daugherty has joined as Business Development Manager, bringing with him a wealth of experience from a variety of industries. His client-centered approach ensures that Monterey's offerings remain tailored to the evolving needs of its customer base. Known for his hands-on leadership style, Eric actively engages with both his team and clients to drive initiatives forward., Eric's diverse expertise and dedication to excellence promise to be central in shaping the company's next chapter of success.

Monterey is also excited to announce Chris Ratigan's transition into a newly created position: Strategic Partnerships. This move reflects the company's focus on fostering and strengthening relationships with clients. Chris, with his extensive background and passion for client relations, is the ideal fit for this pivotal role. His main objective will be to cultivate and nurture strategic relationships, ensuring that Monterey continues to offer unparalleled value to its customer base.

With artificial intelligence and other technological advancements looming on the horizon, the dynamic company intends to do more than simply wait for the future to happen. They are already launching powerful initiatives in the ed-tech space to further the "democratization of education," offering competitive financing options for a variety of short-term up-skilling courses that prepare workers for the fast-evolving landscape of modern work.

"We are one of the few institutions to offer flexible financing for cosmetology and other aesthetic training courses," Whitmore shares. "Our adaptable company structure and multi-faceted commitment to employee success make us more nimble than older, more established institutions who are less prepared to pivot quickly in response to consumers' rapidly changing needs."

The SDBJ award evidences Monterey Financial's foundational understanding of a crucial business finance principle: that leading the industry starts with serving people well - clients and staff alike.

