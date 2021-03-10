Against National Trends, Only 20% of Oregon Firms Have Invested in Tech for Remote Working

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon businesses are behind the tide when it comes to investment in technology to optimize remote working practices, a study, the Oregon Business Outlook 2021, has found. It comes as the total number of cases of Covid-19 in the state continue to fall slowly but many businesses stick to their working from home plans.

Just two of every 10 businesses in the state have invested in document management technology, which makes working from home more efficient, the Oregon Business Outlook 2021 found. That's despite a study by the Technology Association of Oregon in 2020 finding that 65% of companies had recommended remote working for employees due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, 92% of companies identified remote working as their biggest challenge in 2021, according to the findings of the Oregon Business Outlook 2021, while a further 67% expressed concerns over the cybersecurity measures in place for remote workers.

It shows that there is still plenty of work to do for businesses in Oregon. The study, conducted with leading business executives across the state, has been carried out by document reproduction and storage solutions experts Solutions YES, as a tool for businesses to adapt and continue to grow through the implementation of technology.

"The Oregon Business Outlook 2021 reflects the fact that Oregon is lagging behind in adapting to the opportunities presented to us by technology," explains Solutions YES president, Sean Bell. "Companies who act now to invest in ways to become more efficient can lead the charge, but those who are too slow to react will quickly be forgotten."

"Oregon is the home to innovation and entrepreneurship," Bell adds. "And so, I believe it is only a matter of time before business leaders in our region act to ensure that hybrid models of remote working and being in the workplace operate with equal levels of performance."

The study reflects the importance of understanding the economy of Oregon for businesses of all industries, shapes and sizes. To read the Oregon Business Outlook 2021, you can download directly and for free here.

