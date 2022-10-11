AgAmerica Lending Joins the Find A Loan Program

THE LAND BROKER CO-OP CONNECTS TRUSTED LAND LENDERS WITH LAND BUYERS

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Land Broker Co-op Find A Loan program is building momentum, continuing to gain support from agricultural lending institutions throughout the United States. AgAmerica Lending ("AgAmerica"), one of the largest nonbank agricultural lenders in the United States has recently joined our group of sponsors to better serve the financing needs of the agricultural community. The cooperative structure of the land Broker Co-op allows for unparalleled access to land buyers and land brokers, the life blood of the land industry. The Co-op's Find A Loan program effectively integrates trusted land lenders at the point of search, simplifying the land buying process.

A Shared Vision for Helping Land Buyers in this new Challenging Market

AgAmerica Lending joins several Farm Credit Banks to benefit from the Land Broker Co-op Find A Loan program. The Find A Loan program is open to rural land lenders across the country, providing exclusive access to land buyers during a transitional market for both buyers and lenders. Other Find A Loan participating sponsors: Alabama Farm Credit, Alabama AgCredit, Capital Farm Credit, Louisiana Land Bank, Mississippi Land Bank, Missouri FCS, River Valley AgCredit, Southern AgCredit, and Ag New Mexico.

The Land Broker Co-op supports a level playing field in the land industry by providing services from the smallest to the biggest rural land organizations. The Land Broker Co-op is a true cooperative owned by its members - land professionals. Working together with lenders focused on the rural land and agricultural industry, the Land Broker Co-op is empowering land buyers to connect with land professionals and get deals done.

"AgAmerica Lending is pleased to be partnering with the Land Broker Co-op to better serve agricultural landowners across the U.S. Through the Find A Loan program, farmers, ranchers, and agricultural landowners will have better access to AgAmerica's flexible financing spectrum and premier services."

- Max Davis, Director, Partner Relations

About AgAmerica Lending. As a nationwide nonbank land lender and the first agricultural mortgage REIT of its kind, AgAmerica takes a common-sense approach to land lending, offering a spectrum of conventional and alternative financing solutions that support long-term success for farmers, ranchers, and landowners without dictating the way they operate. Their land loan spectrum provides access to competitive rates and flexible terms, all while leveraging the strengths of your operation and the equity in your land to create a custom solution that evolves with your changing needs. Visit AgAmerica.com to learn more about the benefits of working with one of the largest alternative agricultural lenders in the nation.

About Land Broker Co-op. Co-op Members own and operate, LANDBrokermls.com, the only broker/agent owned website serving the rural real estate industry. As a true cooperative, Co-op Members receive patronage checks annually and its website, LANDBrokermls.com, cannot be sold to competitors. The Co-op movement started in 2018 with a mission to empower rural real estate professionals by providing the tools necessary to successfully market your listings and control your leads without incurring exorbitant marketing fees. Current Co-op initiatives include ever-improving traffic and lead generation for its Members, continued access to Member-only health insurance options, exclusive discounts, and syndication services to many key websites.

Those interested in learning more about LANDBrokermls.com and Land Broker Co-op can visit the NEW website at https://www.landbrokermls.com/. It is your one source for all your land needs whether you are a broker, buyer, seller, or landowner.

