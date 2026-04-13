Agamon Health Announces New Automated Chart Prep Capability

Initial results at Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (OCSRI) demonstrate reduced administrative burden and improved visit readiness.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agamon Health, an AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on automating operational workflows in oncology, announces commercial availability of OncoPrep, its new automated chart preparation capability. Initial results from early adopters, including Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (OCSRI), show that OncoPrep enables medical assistants (MAs) to complete chart preparation workflows at least 34% faster, helping practices improve visit readiness and operational efficiency without adding staff.

Additional results and insights from early deployments will be presented at the upcoming Community Oncology Conference (COA) by Michal Meiri, Co-Founder and CEO of Agamon Health, during Innovation Showcase Session #1 on April 28 at 4:15 pm.

Cancer care workflows are often fragmented across multiple health systems and require manual review of unstructured clinical data. As a result, critical pre-visit tasks are frequently delayed, missed, or completed too late to impact care. OncoPrep, from Agamon Health, uses agentic AI to ensure that critical oncology care steps, such as scheduling imaging, completing lab work, receiving genetic test results, and coordinating referrals, are completed on time, thereby ensuring visit readiness. Early results demonstrate:

Significantly improved chart preparation efficiency for medical assistants.

Fewer last-minute visit delays and cancellations.

Improved patient readiness for oncology visits.

More patients receive timely treatment.

Maxwell Thorsbakken, CEO at OCSRI, chimes in, "Ensuring patients are fully prepared for oncology visits has traditionally required significant manual effort across multiple systems. Agamon Health is helping our teams identify care gaps earlier, improve visit readiness, and streamline coordination. Early results are promising, and we believe this approach can drive meaningful improvements in both operational efficiency and patient experience."

Attendees are invited to meet with Agamon Health at COA '26 to learn how AI-powered chart prep and other workflow automations can benefit them. Schedule your time here.

Agamon Health goes beyond simple workflow automation to ensure every patient is fully prepared for their visit. Its AI agents analyze unstructured clinical notes to identify care plans, track scheduling across systems, notify external providers when results are missing, alert oncologists to incomplete orders, and prioritize tasks requiring early chart preparation.

"AI agents are transforming how oncology teams operate behind the scenes," states Michal Meiri, Agamon Health Co-Founder and CEO. "By ensuring that every step required for a patient visit is completed in advance, we're helping providers deliver more timely, efficient, and coordinated care while reducing administrative workload."

Agamon Health also plans to go live with OncoPrep at New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, another existing oncology customer. These deployments build on Agamon Health's growing footprint across community oncology practices nationwide.

OncoPrep is part of the Agamon Health Coordinate Platform, which uses agentic AI to automate referral coordination, patient cohort identification, and other administrative oncology workflows, thereby reducing patient care delays, improving staff efficiency, and protecting revenue.

About Agamon Health:

Agamon Health is an AI-powered health technology company focused on improving oncology operations and patient care through intelligent workflow automation. The Agamon Health Coordinate platform automates chart preparation, cohort identification, and referral workflows, helping oncology providers translate complex clinical insights into timely, actionable care. By turning fragmented healthcare data into structured workflows, Agamon Health helps organizations close care gaps, improve operational efficiency, and support better outcomes across the oncology care journey. For additional information, visit agamonhealth.com

SOURCE Agamon Health