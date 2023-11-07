Agamon Health enters into know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to close cardiology care gaps with generative AI

News provided by

Agamon Health

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Agamon Health's Patient Adherence platform is aimed at raising standards of cardiovascular care

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agamon Health is a healthcare technology company that uses Generative AI and workflow automation to close gaps in patient care. In collaboration with Mayo Clinic through a know-how agreement, Agamon Health aims to extend its offering to cardiology.

Unfortunately, many patients and providers do not adhere to the recommended American Association of Cardiology guidelines for follow-up, with adherence rates for moderate aortic stenosis patients, for example, ranging from 45 to 65%1. Delayed or insufficient care can have severe consequences, such as increased hospitalization, worsening heart failure, and death.

Valvular heart disease affects millions of people worldwide and is commonly diagnosed through echocardiograms. For moderate to severe cases, regular monitoring is crucial to prevent heart failure and related complications and to ensure patients receive appropriate, timely medical or surgical treatment. However, without adequate follow-up systems in place, it is difficult for individual physicians to track and manage these patients, which can lead to low follow-up adherence rates and potentially adverse outcomes.

Agamon Health is collaborating with Mayo Clinic to leverage its expertise in Generative AI and workflow automation to enhance patient adherence to follow-up in cardiology. In "closing the loop" on follow-up recommendations, Agamon Coordinate seeks to improve patient health outcomes.

During a recent interview, Michal Meiri, Agamon's CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the company's collaboration, stating, "We're excited to work with Mayo Clinic on this important mission. Care gaps in cardiology are a major concern and Agamon Health has technology with the potential to address them - Generative AI combined with workflow automation to reduce the need for manual workflows. By collaborating with an institution that has such a reputation for excellence we'll combine their clinical experience with our technological expertise with the goal of improving operational efficiency and quality of care for patients globally."

About Agamon Health:

Agamon Health is an innovative health-tech company that focuses on improving imaging patient workflow management with AI automation across the continuum of care. The company has a commercial solution for radiology and has deployed it in various healthcare organizations across the US. Agamon Health replaces manual follow-up processes with smart technological platforms, bridging the patient care gap and creating new avenues for practice growth. Agamon Health will be presenting its Generative AI radiology platform for actionable findings & follow-up management solution in the RSNA conference at booth #1249.

For complete information, visit:  https://www.agamonhealth.com/

Media Contact:
Agamon Health
Steve Linowes: [email protected]

Source:
1. Chan RH, Shaw JL, Hauser TH, Markson LJ, Manning WJ. Guideline Adherence for Echocardiographic Follow-Up in Outpatients with at Least Moderate Valvular Disease. J Am Soc Echocardiogr. 2015 Jul;28(7):795-801. doi: 10.1016/j.echo.2015.03.001. Epub 2015 Apr 3. PMID: 25843026.

SOURCE Agamon Health

Also from this source

HALO Precision Diagnostics Adopts Agamon Health's AI-driven Follow-Up Management Solution for Improved Patient Adherence

HALO Precision Diagnostics Adopts Agamon Health's AI-driven Follow-Up Management Solution for Improved Patient Adherence

HALO Precision Diagnostics, the leader in early disease detection using precision diagnostics, announced its partnership with Agamon Health, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.