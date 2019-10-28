Agape Youth and Family Center to Host Annual Arise Empowerment Experience for Women and Girls

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agape Atlanta Youth and Family Center will host the second annual Arise: An Agape Empowerment Experience for Women and Girls on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from 1:30–4 p.m. at Flourish Atlanta. Arise is an Agape fundraising event created for both mothers and daughters, mentors and mentees and friend groups. The event will feature a "blue carpet" experience, author Chrishaunda Lee Perez as keynote speaker, a sit-down luncheon, entertainment from a live DJ, a live auction, raffle and more. Master of Ceremonies again for this year's event is news anchor Jovita Moore with WSB-TV. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Agape Youth and Family Center.

Arise will be held on Nov. 10, 2019. For more information or tickets, visit www.agapearise.org.

"While we host many events throughout the year, the Arise event is a truly unique experience for women and their daughters in the Atlanta area," said Nell Benn, CEO of Agape Youth and Family Center. "We hope that women leave the afternoon with a better understanding of their own power to uniquely influence and impact their surroundings and the world. What makes this event so exciting is not only involving women and girls within our community, but also a chance to honor some of the young women we work with at Agape and celebrate their personal accomplishments."

This year's keynote speaker is storyteller and creator Chrishaunda Lee Perez, whose book "We Come as Girls, We Leave as Women" is earning attention for its coming-of-age story that highlights the ability of the human spirit to transcend circumstance. "My goal in speaking to the young women at Arise is to remind them that no matter where you come from, we can all relate to the universal struggles of trying to grow up," said Perez. "We hope to remind each of our attendees of the importance of resilience and empathy and how to tap into those skills during what can be difficult years."

Arise is co-chaired by local volunteers: Jennifer Nichols and her daughters Kensington and Haylen Anna Nichols, and Ashley Bell and her daughter Charlotte Bell. Agape is grateful to the sponsors that make the event possible.

Agape Youth and Family Center's mission is to empower and support underserved families to help them discover and embrace their full potential. Agape's programs provide in-school and after-school enrichment for 200 students, grades K-12, from Atlanta Public Schools. Agape has served the Atlanta area for over 20 years, leveraging academic success as a way out of the poverty cycle for children in low-income families.

