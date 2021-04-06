Agar-Agar Gum Market to grow Over $ 33 Million| COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report Instantly

The confectionery products segment will generate maximum revenue in the agar-agar gum market, owing to the increasing use of agar-agar gum as a stabilizer in cream shells, confectionery gels, fillings, and icing to impart an anti-tackiness property. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the rising preference for halal-certified foods, restrictions on animal-derived gelatin, and the increased use of agar-agar gum by bakeries and confectionery item producers.

Agar-Agar Gum Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Growing demand from baking and confectionery industry

Rising demand for dairy products

Growing prominence for online shopping

In addition, the report identifies the development of new products and applications as a major trend in the agar-agar gum market. Vendors operating in the market are making significant investments in R&D to develop new products. For instance, Meron, an India-based vendor introduced a new range of agar-agar gums called the WONDERGEL. This product is a better variety of agar-agar that can be used in cake glaze, yogurt, soft puddings, decorative piping gel, creamy custards, and cheese spreads. Such product launches are helping vendors to distinguish their brands in the market and maximize revenue flow.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Agar-Agar Gum Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Agramex SA de CV: The company offers agar-agar in the food industry, such as in bakery products, confectionery, and sweets manufacturing, as well as in dairy products, desserts or canned meats.

ASAHI & Co. Ltd.: The company offers gelling agents such as kanten (agar), gelatin, pectin, and the like that helps to transform liquid to gel.

AvansChem Speciality Chemicals: The company offers agar-agar in powder form that is insoluble in cold water and used in food applications.

B&V Srl: The company offers agar which enhances the texture, taste and nutritional profile of processed goods, and helps extend the shelf life of the final product.

INDUSTRIAS ROKO SA: The company offers agar that is analyzed, graded by quality, and carefully stored.

Reasons to Buy Agar-Agar Gum Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist agar-agar gum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agar-agar gum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agar-agar gum market across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agar-agar gum market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs.

