Agar market size to grow by USD 41.46 million, growth opportunities led by AgarGel, Agramex SA de CV, Ases Chemical Works - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agar market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agar Market 2023-2027

The agar market size is forecast to grow by USD 41.46 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Agar market 2023-2027: Scope

The agar market report covers the following areas:

Agar market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Powders : The market share growth by the powder segment will be significant during the forecast period. Agar powder is a plant-based gelling, thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying agent. Agar is used as a stabilizer in cream shells, confectionery gels, fillings, frosting, and other confectionery items to provide anti-tackiness. This property of agar is the major driver for the market. Agar's qualities make it an ideal ingredient for the production of confectionary items like sweets and gummies. As a result, DIY bakery items at home are likely to drive agars sales throughout the forecast period.

Flakes



Sheets

Region

Europe : Europe will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. UK market will be driven by the rising emphasis on veganism and vegetarian components, and increased demand for natural and functional meals. Furthermore, the increasing usage of agar as an ingredient in a variety of foods and beverages, such as jam, fruit spread, juice, and even wine, is fueling market expansion.

U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



North America



The U.S.





Canada



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

Agar market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

AgarGel, Agramex SA de CV, Ases Chemical Works, B and V srl, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Hispanagar S A, INDUSTRIAS ROKO SA, Ingredion Inc., Merck KGaA, Meron Group, MSC Co. Ltd., Myeong Shin Agar-Agar Co. Ltd., Neogen Corp., New Zealand Manuka Group, Orient Resources Co., PT. Agar Swallow , PT. Agarindo Bogatama, PT Surya Indoalgas, SETEXAM SA, and Titan Biotech Ltd are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the agar market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agar market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the agar market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the agar market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of agar market vendors

Agar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AgarGel, Agramex SA de CV, Ases Chemical Works, B and V srl, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Hispanagar S A, INDUSTRIAS ROKO SA, Ingredion Inc., Merck KGaA, Meron Group, MSC Co. Ltd., Myeong Shin Agar-Agar Co. Ltd., Neogen Corp., New Zealand Manuka Group, Orient Resources Co., PT. Agar Swallow , PT. Agarindo Bogatama, PT Surya Indoalgas, SETEXAM SA, and Titan Biotech Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global agar market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global agar market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Powders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Powders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Flakes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Flakes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Flakes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Flakes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Flakes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Sheets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Sheets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sheets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Sheets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sheets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AgarGel

Exhibit 116: AgarGel - Overview



Exhibit 117: AgarGel - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: AgarGel - Key offerings

12.4 Agramex SA de CV

Exhibit 119: Agramex SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Agramex SA de CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Agramex SA de CV - Key offerings

12.5 B and V srl

and V srl Exhibit 122: B and V srl - Overview



Exhibit 123: B and V srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: B and V srl - Key offerings

12.6 Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Hispanagar S A

Exhibit 128: Hispanagar S A - Overview



Exhibit 129: Hispanagar S A - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Hispanagar S A - Key offerings

12.8 INDUSTRIAS ROKO SA

Exhibit 131: INDUSTRIAS ROKO SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: INDUSTRIAS ROKO SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: INDUSTRIAS ROKO SA - Key offerings

12.9 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 134: Ingredion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Ingredion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Meron Group

Exhibit 139: Meron Group - Overview



Exhibit 140: Meron Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Meron Group - Key offerings

12.11 MSC Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: MSC Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: MSC Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: MSC Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Myeong Shin Agar -Agar Co. Ltd.

-Agar Co. Ltd. Exhibit 145: Myeong Shin Agar -Agar Co. Ltd. - Overview

-Agar Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 146: Myeong Shin Agar -Agar Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

-Agar Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 147: Myeong Shin Agar -Agar Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Neogen Corp.

Exhibit 148: Neogen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Neogen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Neogen Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Neogen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Neogen Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Orient Resources Co.

Exhibit 153: Orient Resources Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Orient Resources Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Orient Resources Co. - Key offerings

12.15 PT. Agarindo Bogatama

Exhibit 156: PT . Agarindo Bogatama - Overview

. Agarindo Bogatama - Overview

Exhibit 157: PT . Agarindo Bogatama - Product / Service

. Agarindo Bogatama - Product / Service

Exhibit 158: PT . Agarindo Bogatama - Key offerings

12.16 SETEXAM SA

Exhibit 159: SETEXAM SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: SETEXAM SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: SETEXAM SA - Key offerings

12.17 Titan Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Titan Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Titan Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Titan Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

