Agari Celebrates Anniversary Milestone

Patrick R. Peterson , Agari founder and CEO, said: "We've been instrumental in removing very real threats from the internet -- not just stopping an attack and not just building a higher wall, but actually getting threat actors and criminal infrastructure off the street so that CISOs can operate with peace of mind and employees and consumers can have a safe email experience."

Agari has been recognized for its contributions to society and business. The company worked with the FBI to stop the Citadel Botnet ring. It uncovered the Russian web server that spoofed John Podesta's email that turned the tide of the 2016 U.S. presidential election cycle. It is currently working with the U.S. Secret Service on a cross-border romance-scam case that goes to trial this month, and it is collaborating with U.K. law enforcement to wrangle a complex cybergang. The company has been recognized by many notable organizations over the years, including JPMorgan Chase, which honored Agari with its Hall of Innovation Award.

"A decade ago, many companies were dabbling in email security, but not one was completely focused on the challenge," Peterson explained. "That reality meant not enough progress was being made fast enough because the threats were escalating rapidly. It looked like the bad guys were going to win. That potential outcome was just too big of a risk for me to ignore, which is why I founded Agari."

Agari's first employee is still an employee, and its first customer is still a customer. Agari has been backed by tier-one venture capital, from the beginning.

