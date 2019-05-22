FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Election Commission (FEC) ruled in favor of the DDC partnering with leading cybersecurity companies to offer cybersecurity technology for free or a reduced charge to U.S. presidential campaigns. The following comments on that decision may be attributed to Armen Najarian, Chief Marketing Officer, Agari, which is the recognizable leader in cybersecurity solutions specifically focused on the next-generation Secure Email Cloud.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) took bold steps in the right direction yesterday to protect the 2020 U.S. presidential election cycle from malign actors. This landmark decision will ensure the next President of the United States will be decided by the voters, not cyber criminals or nation-state influencers. We, at Agari, have no doubt that incursions against 2020 presidential campaigns will be even more pronounced than in 2016, based on analysis from our intelligence division and recent trends. Remember, it was the simple act of clicking a link in a legitimate-looking email that led to the serious breach of the Clinton campaign and its influence on the election. We have been very involved in educating campaigns on how to prepare for advanced email protection. With the nod from the FEC, we can implement the good work already started. Our mission is clear: protect the integrity of the U.S. presidential election to ensure humanity prevails over evil.

Contact:

Jean Creech Avent

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications

Agari

jcreech@agari.com

+1 770-862-7978



SOURCE Agari

Related Links

http://www.agari.com

